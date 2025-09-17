Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan Fails to Turn Down the Temperature, Calls Republicans 'Extremists' and 'Nazis'

You might be familiar with Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan. Back in June, he was one of 113 House Democrats who refused to vote for a resolution condemning the terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado. Mohamed Soliman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at a group of Jews participating in a "Run for Their Lives" event honoring the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Pocan objected to the resolution's "partisan" wording of the term antisemitism.

He also sent expletive-filled posts to White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, calling him a "racist f***" who should "go back to 1930s Germany." Miller, of course, is Jewish. Pocan doubled down on his remarks.

Pocan also got David Hogg's memo that Democrats need to swear more, telling his followers on X that Social Security is "your f***ing money" and repeated those sentiments in July.

Now in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, when the Left is demanding "unity" and for Republicans to "turn down the temperature," Pocan is back with more inflammatory political rhetoric.

DISGUSTING: Democrat Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan calls Charlie Kirk and his supporters "extremists."



Does he have no shame? pic.twitter.com/nU3yLU96Cs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2025

That is an excellent question.

It would appear the answer is no.

When asked by a reporter if the Left uses the word "Nazi" too much, Pocan replied yes, but that Democrats should keep doing it.

REPORTER: Do you think we throw around "Nazi" too often?



Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan: "Probably" but we should keep doing it... pic.twitter.com/2mxkDorpEB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2025

Pocan represents Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional district, which includes all of Dane County and the city of Madison, both extremely deep blue enclaves in the swing state. Given how many Leftists we've seen celebrate Kirk's assassination and the decade-long attacks on President Trump, we doubt his voters would be offended by his statements.

But so much for "turning down the temperature," right?

