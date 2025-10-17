Karoline Leavitt Fires Back at Hakeem Jeffries and She Brings the Receipts

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries decided today was a good day to attack White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Yesterday, Leavitt said the Democratic Party's main constituency consists of "Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals."

That really made the Democrats mad, which is how you know Leavitt was right over the target.

In an interview on C-SPAN today, Jeffries said, "You've got Karoline Leavitt, who's sick. She's out of control. And I'm not sure whether she's just demented, ignorant, a stone-cold liar, or all of the above. But the notion that an official White House spokesperson would say that the Democratic Party consists of terrorists, violent criminals, and undocumented immigrants makes no sense, that this is what the American people are getting from the Trump administration in the middle of a shutdown."

Leavitt isn't taking Jeffries's attack lying down, and she fired back against the Dem leader in a scathing post on X:

Leavitt writes:

Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrats are lashing out because they know what I said is true. The Democrat Party's elected officials absolutely cater to pro-Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals. House Democrats voted against a resolution condemning Hamas following the horrific October 7th terrorist attacks, and Democrats cheered on pro-Hamas radicals while they hijacked America’s college campuses and harassed Jewish students. Democrats opened our borders and allowed tens of millions of illegal aliens into our country over the past four years, including rapists and murderers, because they view them as future voters. Democrats coddle violent criminals and support soft-on-crime policies like cashless bail that let violent offenders back on the streets to hurt law-abiding citizens. Democrats do NOT serve the interests of the American people. Hakeem Jeffries is an America Last, stone-cold loser. Now open up the government and stop simping to try to get your radical left-wing base to like you.

Leavitt brought the receipts, and they show the Democrats do, in fact, support Hamas, illegals, and criminals more than your average American.

We are now nearly three weeks into the Schumer Shutdown, and Democrats are ready for their "No Kings" protests this weekend. Democrats think they'll gain political points by tying the Schumer Shutdown to the protest.

Schumer thinks the shutdown is going really well for Democrats, which means he's not listening to the American public or Democratic Party voters, who are blaming the Democrats for keeping the government's doors closed.

If it were going well, Jeffries wouldn't have to attack Leavitt.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

