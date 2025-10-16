Democrat Caller Tells C-SPAN Exactly What He Thinks About the Schumer Shutdown...It's Not Good

As the government shutdown enters the 16th day, some Democrat voters are growing tired of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s intransigence on funding a clean CR.

“I think I'm going to be leaving the Democrat Party because this happens too often where they're blaming the opposite party when they know they can do the right thing,” one Democrat caller from California told C-SPAN Thursday morning.

“They need to do the right thing and reopen this government instead of keeping it shut down like they're hijacking the American people," he continued. "I've seen it before. We've seen them vote the right way when they're in power. So why the hell can't they vote the right way when they're not in power? So get this government back open, get the American people what they deserve. And this is basically a Schumer shutdown from what I've seen, from what I've been watching on C-SPAN, what they show and what they show the Democrats whining and crying and blaming. That's what I see.”

🚨 Caller: "I think I'm gonna be leaving the Democrat Party because this happens too often, where they're blaming the opposite party... they need to do the right thing and reopen this government... we've seen them vote the right way when they're in power, so why the hell can't… pic.twitter.com/VqudH1GLQa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 16, 2025

The Senate on Wednesday rejected a Republican-led funding bill for the ninth time, with no signs of a breakthrough anytime soon—and certainly not before the No Kings protest planned in D.C. this weekend.

As House Speaker Mike Johnson has repeatedly explained, Schumer previously voted for the exact same funding bill in March, but now is demanding $1.5 trillion in new partisan spending, cuts to rural hospitals, and benefits for illegal immigrants.

Johnson argues Schumer changed his tune fearing the far-left wing of his party and a primary challenge from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

"That is 100 percent what this is about," the speaker said this week.

Chuck Schumer keeps voting to SHUT DOWN THE GOVERNMENT.



But he voted for this EXACT SAME government funding bill in March.



Why is he against it now??



…Because the RADICAL LEFT told him to be. He’s TURNED HIS BACK on the American people simply to please the Marxist wing of… pic.twitter.com/hhKu3d1IHs — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

