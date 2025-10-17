VIP
Here's Some Advice for the Democrats
Tipsheet

This Top Democrat Just Hit Karoline Leavitt With Vicious Personal Attacks

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 17, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

The House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, hit President Trump's Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, with a slew of personal insults on Friday, while speaking with reporters.

"You've got Karoline Leavitt, who's sick. She's out of control. And I'm not sure whether she's just demented, ignorant, a stone-cold liar, or all of the above," Jeffries said."But the notion that an official White House spokesperson would say that the Democratic Party consists of terrorists, violent criminals, and undocumented immigrants makes no sense, that this is what the American people are getting from the Trump administration in the middle of a shutdown."

Karoline Leavitt fired back shortly afterwards, writing on X:

Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrats are lashing out because they know what I said is true. The Democrat Party's elected officials absolutely cater to pro-Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals. House Democrats voted against a resolution condemning Hamas following the horrific October 7th terrorist attacks, and Democrats cheered on pro-Hamas radicals while they hijacked America’s college campuses and harassed Jewish students. Democrats opened our borders and allowed tens of millions of illegal aliens into our country over the past four years, including rapists and murderers, because they view them as future voters. Democrats coddle violent criminals and support soft-on-crime policies like cashless bail that let violent offenders back on the streets to hurt law-abiding citizens. Democrats do NOT serve the interests of the American people. Hakeem Jeffries is an America Last, stone-cold loser. Now open up the government and stop simping to try to get your radical left-wing base to like you.

This Lawmaker Was Just Caught Doing What All Communists Do Jeff Charles
Jeffries had been asked about a swastika that was reportedly displayed on an American flag that was hanging on a corkboard in the office of Representative Dave Taylor, a Republican from Ohio. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

