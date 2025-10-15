Uh Oh: New Poll Shows Voters Are Starting to Blame Dems for the Schumer Shutdown

Give it time. That’s all I have to say, because shutting down the government for illegal alien health care, NPR funding, and a bunch of woke nonsense for Africa was never going to be popular. The Democrats have no message, no charismatic leaders, and no agenda worth a damn. They have nothing to work with, so it’s not shocking that more voters are starting to blame Democrats for the shutdown (via The Hill):

Americans are more likely to blame Republicans than Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown, but a new YouGov/The Economist poll shows that gap is beginning to narrow. Only 6 points separate the parties in this week’s poll, which shows 39 percent of surveyed Americans blame President Trump and the Republicans in Congress for the shutdown, while 33 percent blame the Democrats in Congress. Last week, 11 points separated the two sides, with 41 percent of respondents blaming Trump and the GOP in Congress and 30 percent blaming their Democratic counterparts. In the latest poll, 20 percent of respondents say they blame both sides equally — down from 23 percent last week. The shift in polling data comes as the government is about to enter its third week of a shutdown, with the standoff between the two parties showing no sign of waning anytime soon. Democrats won’t be able to do much until after the 18th. There is no way they vote to reopen the government until after this lame No Kings rally that won’t do anything. Trump will still be president, and the Democrats will still suck.

Yes, the expiring health care subsidies are an issue. It could’ve been worked on as we speak if Democrats didn’t vote down the seven-week clean continuing resolution pushed by Republicans that funded everything they liked at Biden-era spending levels, buying time to finalize a dozen or so appropriations bills. Instead, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries decided to shut things down because they want $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care benefits.

UPDATE: Need I say more about Democrats not having the roster to put up a fight? If CNN can easily body check you like this, it's over.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY): “Republicans have gone radio silent since the shutdown began. No conversations, no meetings, no discussions. Donald Trump has held them back from even having a meaningful engagement to try and find common ground.” Dana Bash: “You’re right down the hall from Mike Johnson’s office. I know exactly where you are. You could probably take a few steps and knock on the door and talk to him. Have you tried that?” Jeffries: “Uhh, Speaker Johnson hasn’t been given permission to have a conversation with me or Leader Schumer.” Dana Bash: “So you don’t think he would talk to you at all?” Jeffries: “We can have a conversation, but the problem is until they get a green light to actually have a meaningful decision to try and find common ground… any informal discussion is going to be not fruitful.”

