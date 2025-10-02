Suspect Behind Manchester Synagogue Terror Attack Identified

Two British Jews were killed and several more were injured in a stabbing outside a synagogue in Manchester, England, today.

Authorities have classified this as a terrorist attack and have no identified the suspect, a 35-year-old man from Syria named Jihad Al-Shamie.

Advertisement

JUST IN - UK's Counter Terrorism Police name Manchester synagogue attacker as Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35 year old UK citizen, of Syrian descent — Sky — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 2, 2025

Here's more from the Daily Mail (emphasis added):

An Islamic terrorist who killed two people in a car and knife attack at a synagogue in Manchester has been named by police. Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, a British citizen of Syrian descent, was shot dead by armed officers minutes after he targeted Heaton Park Synagogue this morning. It is understood he entered the United Kingdom as a young child, before being granted British citizenship in 2006. ... The horror began at 9.31am when Al-Shamie - who is yet to be formally identified -rammed into people with a car before stabbing a man outside the synagogue. Two Jewish men were killed and three others seriously injured in the attack, which unfolded on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Police said officers were 'working to understand the motivation behind the attack'. Earlier the Daily Mail exclusively revealed that the suspect was an Islamic terrorist.

Gee, a radical Islamic terrorist stabbing Jews on Yom Kippur? The motive is a total mystery.

Not.

GBNews is reporting that two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s are also in custody.

🚨 BREAKING: The Manchester synagogue attacker has been named as 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent.



Two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s are in custody on terrorism charges. pic.twitter.com/KMVn9Ss7xz — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 2, 2025

A little over two weeks ago, reports circulated that the Islamic State encouraged Muslims to "shoot, stab, and ram" Christians in the UK:

Islamic State has issued a fresh call for terror attacks across Britain, the United States, Europe, and beyond, urging followers to target Christians, Jews, and their “allies” in what it calls revenge for Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza. In an online message titled O Zealous Monotheists, ISIS spokesman Abu Hudhaifa al-Ansari told supporters to “chase your prey… in the streets and roads of precious America, Europe, and the world. Break into their homes, kill them, and punish them by any means you can.” The statement, circulated on extremist channels, detailed methods including bombings, shootings, stabbings, and vehicle attacks, saying militants should “perfect the plans and diversify the operations” to “avenge Muslims in Palestine, Iraq, Syria, and all Muslim lands.”

This is the latest in a line of terror attacks in Europe. While authorities have not attributed a motive, Munich's Oktoberfest was temporarily canceled following a bomb threat and explosion in the city. It would not be the first time terrorists targeted the festival, and it fits the profile of Islamic attacks.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack, saying Britain must "once again" defeat antisemitism.

This was a vile terrorist attack that attacked Jews, because they are Jews.



Antisemitism is a hatred that is rising, once again. Britain must defeat it, once again.



To every Jewish person in this country: I promise that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the… pic.twitter.com/DAd9OaGNMc — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 2, 2025

He continued, "To every Jewish person in this country: I promise that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security you deserve."

Everything except deport the Islamic radicals taking over the UK, that is.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.