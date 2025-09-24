The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE...
Tipsheet

'Hey Fascist! Catch!' Flyers Recruiting for the 'John Brown Club' Appear on Georgetown Campus

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 24, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

The American Left, especially on college campuses, has no intention of turning down the temperature in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. At the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), clashes between conservative students and their Leftist classmates got so bad that the Chancellor issued a statement warning law enforcement would get involved.

Now at Georgetown, the "John Brown Club" is posting flyers featuring the slogan alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson wrote on the bullets he carried - "Hey, Fascist! Catch!"

If you scan the QR code, it takes you to the sign-up page, where it says, "We're building a community that's done with ceremonial resistance and strongly worded letters. If you want to make a real change in your community, let us now below."

John Brown was a militant abolitionist who believed in the use of violence to end slavery. This led to Brown's involvement in the Pottawatomie Massacre in 1855, where he and a few other men dragged five unarmed men and boys from their homes. Believing those men and boys were pro-slavery, Brown and his group killed them. In 1859, Brown led a raid on a federal arsenal at Harper's Ferry in the hopes of sparking a slave uprising and establishing "an independent stronghold of formerly enslaved people in the Adirondack Mountains." The raid failed, and Brown was seriously wounded. Federal troops apprehended and tried Brown for treason. He was later hanged.

Those who remember their history class will remember that the first person Brown killed was not a slave owner, but a free Black man named Haywood Shepherd.

The "John Brown Club" also has ties to Antifa.

Several people called on the FBI to investigate the flyers and the "John Brown Club."

In light of President Trump declaring Antifa a terrorist organization, and given the club's ties to Antifa, an investigation is more than warranted.

Some of the flyers are outside of a campus dormitory.

Others asked if Georgetown planned to take action to prevent violence on campus.

Townhall has reached out to Georgetown and the Department of Education for comment.

