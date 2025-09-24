'Hey Fascist! Catch!' Flyers Recruiting for the 'John Brown Club' Appear on Georgetown Campus

The American Left, especially on college campuses, has no intention of turning down the temperature in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. At the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), clashes between conservative students and their Leftist classmates got so bad that the Chancellor issued a statement warning law enforcement would get involved.

Now at Georgetown, the "John Brown Club" is posting flyers featuring the slogan alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson wrote on the bullets he carried - "Hey, Fascist! Catch!"

This is being posted at Georgetown. pic.twitter.com/55PKpjcAj1 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 24, 2025

If you scan the QR code, it takes you to the sign-up page, where it says, "We're building a community that's done with ceremonial resistance and strongly worded letters. If you want to make a real change in your community, let us now below."

John Brown was a militant abolitionist who believed in the use of violence to end slavery. This led to Brown's involvement in the Pottawatomie Massacre in 1855, where he and a few other men dragged five unarmed men and boys from their homes. Believing those men and boys were pro-slavery, Brown and his group killed them. In 1859, Brown led a raid on a federal arsenal at Harper's Ferry in the hopes of sparking a slave uprising and establishing "an independent stronghold of formerly enslaved people in the Adirondack Mountains." The raid failed, and Brown was seriously wounded. Federal troops apprehended and tried Brown for treason. He was later hanged.

Those who remember their history class will remember that the first person Brown killed was not a slave owner, but a free Black man named Haywood Shepherd.

Reminder that the first person John Brown murdered was a free black man named Heyward Shepherd...whom Brown's gang shot in the back. pic.twitter.com/dXMYS5G4yU — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) September 24, 2025

The "John Brown Club" also has ties to Antifa.

The John Brown Gun Club is the Antifa militia group that the 2019 Tacoma ICE Antifa gunman was a member of. Willem van Spronsen also referenced “Bella Ciao” in his manifesto. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2025

Several people called on the FBI to investigate the flyers and the "John Brown Club."

This is something that I would investigate if I were the FBI. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 24, 2025

In light of President Trump declaring Antifa a terrorist organization, and given the club's ties to Antifa, an investigation is more than warranted.

Some of the flyers are outside of a campus dormitory.

Can confirm these posters are still up on @Georgetown’s campus plastered outside a dormitory @FreeBeacon https://t.co/aCrGFDJQ1L pic.twitter.com/iX0rO4Sf59 — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) September 24, 2025

Others asked if Georgetown planned to take action to prevent violence on campus.

Hi @Georgetown! What sort of action can we expect here to prevent the recruitment of domestic terrorists on your campus? https://t.co/lozth0uTFC — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 24, 2025

Townhall has reached out to Georgetown and the Department of Education for comment.

