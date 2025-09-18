UNCW Chancellor Condemns Campus Clashes, Vows Safety and Accountability After Kirk Memorial Vandalism

Earlier, we told you Young America's Foundation (YAF) president Scott Walker was sending letters to colleges and universities across the country demanding campuses change course and protect the rights and safety of conservative students and speakers.

Advertisement

Perhaps they can start with the University of North Carolina (UNC) Wilmington (UNCW)

Students on the UNCW campus reportedly had the College Republicans table shut down.

WATCH:

🚨SCOOP: THERE APPEARS TO BE A FULL ON ASSAULT AGAINST CONSERVATIVE STUDENTS AT @UNCWilmington



The college republicans table was SHUT DOWN today because they didn’t “reserve the spot.”



Source tells me he tabled HUNDREDS of times and never “reserved” or even heard about… pic.twitter.com/idG30AL9vO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 17, 2025

The post continues:

Source tells me he tabled HUNDREDS of times and never “reserved” or even heard about “reserving” and never had an issue before.He tells me staff tried to dump their table in the corner of campus that nobody walks by.. @UNCWilmington receives tens of millions of our tax dollars. Time to cut off their funding. @DOGE @usedgov

There are conflicting reports about whether or not campus policy requires a reservation for on-campus groups. A pending Community Note says the policy only applies to non-student groups.

But that's not the only incident that has taken place at UNCW. A memorial rock painted to honor Charlie Kirk was vandalized by Left-wing, pro-trans students.

UPDATE: UNCW just sent this to students basically saying they’re not doing anything about leftists destroying a Charlie Kirk memorial, and urge “respectful campus community.”



.@UNCWilmington, the leftists celebrating m*rder are the ones not being “respectful.” Why don’t you do… https://t.co/fsMJUOALKl pic.twitter.com/AAz5qbb42Q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 17, 2025

The campus issued a statement about the incident:

The university is aware of a Tuesday morning disagreement among about 25 students involving the spirit rock located near the Fisher University Union. While no physical injuries were reported, a verbal confrontation took place, resulting in paint splashing on some students. First and foremost, UNCW’s number one priority is the safety of its students and the campus community. Next, it is imperative that all members of the UNCW community remember that UNCW is committed to upholding freedom of expression in accordance with applicable laws and policies. UNCW encourages and expects students, faculty and staff to foster a respectful campus community. Your wellbeing matters to us, and we take it seriously when students share that they do not feel safe. The campus community is encouraged to check their campus emails for more information, including safety resources.

The statement did not indicate what, if any, consequences the vandals would face for failing to uphold freedom of expression. Undoubtedly, the conservative students on campus did not feel safe, as their Leftist counterparts defaced the memorial to Kirk but we somehow doubt UNCW was talking about those students not feeling safe.

The president of UNCW's College Republicans and the campus' TPUSA chapter secretary warned the campus is not safe for conservative students:

EXCLUSIVE: President of College Republicans & Secretary of TPUSA chapter at @UNCWilmington sounds the alarm about the targeting of Conservatives on campus 🚨



Conservative students are being assaulted, their memorials vandalized, and campus police are not helping.



CONSERVATIVES… https://t.co/jozU8PkROA pic.twitter.com/OnIAFTWd18 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 18, 2025

Advertisement

She says the attacks on conservatives have become "extremely aggressive" and that one student was assaulted while "tabling on campus." She goes on to say that "campus police have not done anything to help" and "are not listening" to requests for help before concluding UNWC College Republicans are "afraid, but we are going to keep standing up, doing what's right, and remaining peaceful."

The backlash to the Left's behavior on campus did finally get the attention of Chancellor Aswani K. Volety, who issued a letter to the campus, vowing full cooperation with law enforcement if any state or federal laws were violated:

Dear Seahawk family, I write to you today with a heavy heart, as both your Chancellor and a parent. No matter your opinions of Charlie Kirk, a political assassination on a college campus is a watershed moment for our country. I extend my deepest condolences to the late Mr. Kirk’s family, friends and supporters. On Monday, Sept. 15, UNCW assisted our Turning Point USA students and community in hosting a respectful memorial for Mr. Kirk. Over 1,500 students and community members attended a moving, peaceful and meaningful tribute to Mr. Kirk. After the memorial, I had confidence that our university would engage in civil, vigorous discourse about recent events’ impact on our campus, community and nation. Unfortunately, I have been profoundly disappointed in how we’ve allowed this tragedy to tear at the bonds that make us who we are. The conflicts on our campus in recent days don’t reflect who we’re called to be. We are better than this. I consider it a sacred duty to protect every member of our Seahawk family — not just their physical safety, but their ability to learn and express themselves without fear. I have watched video of the incident and, quite frankly, I am appalled. When passion overrides compassion, when we confront people for their beliefs rather than engage their ideas, we betray everything our university represents. Our campus should be where minds meet and grow, not where hearts are hardened. The ability to truly hear those who think differently isn’t just academic — it’s what democracy requires. You wrestle with complex ideas every day in your classes. Bring that same intellectual courage to political disagreement. All eyes are watching how we handle this moment of accountability. I challenge all of us to be a part of healing, not harm. Watch before you act. Listen before you speak. Think before you post. Seek to understand before demanding to be understood. Treat others as you wish to be treated. Safety is Paramount We are actively looking into everything that transpired this week. Violations of policies or procedures will be addressed. Student and employee safety is our paramount concern. We are taking any and all physical and online challenges to our campus safety and security seriously, coordinating directly with law enforcement to maintain a peaceful and safe environment. Our UNCW Police Department maintains a comprehensive presence on campus 24/7/365. Let me be clear: if it is determined that state or federal laws were broken, we will cooperate fully with the prosecution of those law breakers as determined by the law enforcement authorities. Despite this week’s challenges, I remain hopeful for a better tomorrow, on our campus, in our community and across our country. We can serve as a model going forward, away from anger and toward civil discourse conducted with respect and accountability. Seahawks, we can — we must — soar together to meet this challenge.

Advertisement

We will see if things change at UNCW and if Chancellor Volety holds the offending students accountable.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.