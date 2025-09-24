Chuck Schumer Joins Morning Joe to Call for More Gun Control After Dallas ICE Shooting

Earlier, we reported on a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, TX.

As Leah Barkoukis wrote,

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday resulted in “multiple injuries and fatalities.” The gunman “is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound,” she added. While the motive has not been established, Noem said the shooting comes at a time of “unprecedented violence” against ICE law enforcement officers. “It must stop,” Noem wrote on X. “Please pray for the victims and their families.”

We do not know the shooter's motive yet, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is already going on MSNBC and pointing the finger to blame guns for the crime:

Chuck Schumer says he has no idea what happened with the ICE attack in Dallas, but he does know that guns are to blame:



"I don't know what's happened here, and I don't know about the guns, but we need better laws on guns."



“It’s become every day one of these things happen." pic.twitter.com/0h7myUP7WZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

Schumer said, "Everybody, Right, Left, Center -- I don't care what you're politics are -- has to speak out strongly against it" before adding, "We got something done a few years ago."

Clearly, whatever Schumer was referring to getting done did nothing to curb gun violence because criminals don't obey gun laws.

If only we had stronger gun laws, then the criminals who laugh at laws will certainly obey them!



Oh, wait. Never mind. Criminals don't follow laws, so stricter gun laws only crack down on citizens who would never commit a crime with their guns.



Logic is hard! — Pablo Clay (@realPabloClay) September 24, 2025

This is the standard playbook for the Democratic Party. After the horrific Annunciation Catholic Church shooting in Minneapolis, Democrats called for gun control. MN Governor Tim Walz demanded Australia-style gun confiscation (a sentiment echoed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who called for door-to-door collection of firearms), and Walz defended the push, saying people in Australia are "just as free" as Americans (if you overlook the whole COVID concentration camp thing). Walz also admitted that "times have changed" from the days when he was a kid: “I grew up in a simpler time when we took our shotguns to school and we went hunting afterwards. I came from a household where guns were there and we did that, but it’s a different world."

Why is it a different world, Tim? Could the policies of the Democratic Party have something to do with that change?

When Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, Democrats -- once again -- called for gun control. Gabby Giffords said, "But anyone who responds to preventable tragedies like this—tragedies that over time begin to erode the very fabric of our country—by refusing to face the problem of gun violence and crime head-on is missing the point."

Those who object to the Democratic Party's cynical attempts to exploit crime in order to destroy the Second Amendment are not "missing the point." Our rights are not contingent on the criminal behavior of others -- criminal behavior Democrats never seem to deter or discourage, by the way. At the end of August, St. Louis court released Brandon Levy after he posted just $5,000 in bond after Levy was arrested in conjunction with the shooting of an off-duty police officer, Demond Taylor. And -- as we've seen in Charlotte, NC and elsewhere -- the Democratic Party's "criminal justice reform" lets violent repeat offenders out with little to no bail.

We don't know the motive in the Dallas ICE shooting yet. Whatever it is, the problem is not guns. Chuck Schumer knows this. His fellow Democrats know this. Everyone at MSNBC knows this.

