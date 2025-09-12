Former Democrat Lawmaker Uses Charlie Kirk's Death to Push Something He Wouldn't Have Wanted

Democrats are still exploiting Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s death to convince Americans to give up their Second Amendment rights.

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords penned an op-ed for Time in which she expressed her mourning for Kirk’s family and proceeded to push gun control.

The former lawmaker is the founder of one of America’s leading anti-gunner organizations. She started the organization after a gunman shot her and several others during a mass shooting in 2011 during a meeting with constituents.

“I mourn for Charlie Kirk’s family. I didn’t agree with almost anything he said, but he had a right to speak. Just as he had a right to go on a work trip and return safely to his wife and two young children at home in the state we share, Arizona,” she began.

“Just as Melissa Hortman, the former Speaker of the Minnesota State Legislature, deserved to be safe at home with her husband and her dog. Instead they were all three shot dead together one night in June,” Giffords continued. “Just as President Donald Trump had the right to campaign without fear of being assassinated, as two different people tried to do last summer.”

Giffords went on to argue that the nation “should talk about political violence, and its toxic relationship to political rhetoric” before launching into an anti-gunner tirade. “But anyone who responds to preventable tragedies like this—tragedies that over time begin to erode the very fabric of our country—by refusing to face the problem of gun violence and crime head-on is missing the point,” she wrote.

Americans of both political parties desperately want this violence to end. Our research suggests that the vast majority of Republican voters want to close loopholes that allow criminals and dangerous people to get their hands on guns. When you ask parents what they want most for their children’s education, they tell us again and again that keeping their kids safe from gun violence is their top priority. The American people are far more united than their representatives in Washington. Our polling shows 88% of Republicans support background checks on all gun sales, 75% support laws to get untraceable ghost guns off the streets, and a surprising 81% support requiring a license to own a gun (just like Americans need licenses to drive cars). Yet somehow Congress refuses to act.

The former lawmaker noted that “all gun violence is preventable” and exhorted Republicans and Democrats “to pass solutions to the epidemic of gun violence that’s killing both of us.”

“There’s no shortage of policies with a history of bipartisan support: closing background check loopholes, supporting violence intervention programs, funding law enforcement—including the brave agents at the ATF who catch violent criminals and crack down on the small percentage of gun dealers who break the law—among many others,” she continued. “Above all: prioritize American lives over the donations and profits of gun industry CEOs.”

Kirk was an ardent supporter of the Second Amendment, a fact that ghoulish leftists are using to smear him after his death. He would not approve of Giffords’ use of his killing to push for making it harder for law-abiding Americans to keep and bear arms.

Of course, there is another issue here. Tyler Robinson, the individual suspected of assassinating Kirk, obtained his rifle illegally. As is always the case, those bent on inflicting violence do not care about gun laws — or any other laws, for that matter.

There is no gun control law that would have prevented this shooting. Kirk, as well as other proponents of gun rights, know this. In fact, disarming Americans would only lead to more lives lost because gun owners are far more likely to use their firearms to defend themselves and others than they are to commit crimes.

The answer is not passing gun control laws that only target responsible Americans. The answer is taking concrete measures to counteract would-be assassins, murderers, robbers, and mass shooters.

