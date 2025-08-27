LISTEN TO ME: Anti-Trump Clown Insists John Bolton Raid Impacts Us All
Anti-Gunners Wasted No Time Exploiting Victims of the Minneapolis School Shooting

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 27, 2025 2:45 PM
It’s like clockwork, isn’t it?

Democrats are already using the tragic school shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis to push for more restrictions on gun ownership — even though the full details of the incident have not yet been released.

The shooting took place on Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire through the window of the school as students were praying. Police say he used a pistol, shotgun, and rifle to kill two children and wound dozens more before turning one of the guns on himself.

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM) in a post on X said “there are no words that can describe tragedies like what happened today in Minneapolis as students celebrated the first Mass of the new school year.”

“Congress must get weapons of war off our streets and pass common sense gun safety legislation so no child has to be scared to go to school or worship again,” she concluded.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) chimed in, arguing that “Weapons of war have no place in our neighborhoods, streets or schools.”

The NAACP also called for more useless gun control laws. “We cannot, and will not, accept that our children’s lives continue to be at risk while our elected officials fail to act with the urgency this crisis demands,” the organization said. “Every day we delay meaningful gun reform is another day we risk losing more innocent lives.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) vowed to “keep fighting for the gun safety reforms we need to keep our communities safe.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) echoed her colleagues’ anti-gunner sentiments. “Children should not have to live in fear,” she wrote. “We need gun safety reform NOW.”

Giffords, one of the leading anti-gunner organizations in the United States, insisted that “Thoughts and prayers are NOT enough” and that “We need immediate and comprehensive gun safety laws.”

Of course, none of these people actually indicated what new gun laws would have stopped this atrocity. Yes, there hasn’t been much information released about what led up to the incident — but we all know that they will never answer this question.

Because they can’t.

They know that their cherished gun control laws do not prevent these types of incidents. But, as I am fond of pointing out, their ultimate objective isn’t to stop mass shootings, it’s to disarm law-abiding people.

