Chuck Todd Freaks Out Over Antifa Being Designated a Terrorist Organization

Late last week, President Trump announced he was designating the Left-wing "anti-fascist" group Antifa as a terrorist organization.

As our own Scott McClallen reported at the time:

Pres. Donald Trump is designating Antifa as a major terrorist organization, he said on Truth Social on Wednesday night. "I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The move came after President Trump gave an address from the Oval Office following the assassination of Charlie Kirk in Orem, Utah. In that address, the President vowed to "find each and everyone of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence including the organizations that fund it and support it."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna posted on X that she had the legislation before telling Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, "Let's do it." FBI Director Kash Patel also confirmed that the FBI was investigating NGOs and "domestic cells" tied to attacks on churches, noting they were "following the money."

Now Chuck Todd is freaking out over the designation of Antifa as a terrorist group.

🚨NEW: Chuck Todd *PANICS* over Trump designating Antifa terrorist organization🚨



"I don't even know what Antifa is. I know what the definition of Antifa is. There is no group!"



"But what's dangerous is that by designating it, who's going to define who the group is?"



"And if… pic.twitter.com/vhZsRMSArF — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 22, 2025

The post continues:

"And if the Trump administration decides to say, 'You, George Soros, are a part of this group that I designated,' and you're like, 'No, I'm not,' and it doesn't matter."

During his first presidential debate, Joe Biden was the one who argued Antifa was "an idea not an organization, not a militia. That’s what his FBI Director said." It seems Todd is running with that message.

It's hard to believe Chuck Todd, who has been a journalist since 1992, can't figure out what Antifa is. It's not like the group is shy about its goals. They have websites and sell merchandise, post videos on social media, and publicly engage in acts of vandalism and protest.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo, who was the victim of Antifa mob attacks himself, has written about Antifa for years. Ngo also noted that Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt listed some of Antifa's violent attacks during a press conference., including a nail bombing attack on the Alabama state AG's office.

Here are some of the Antifa violent attacks that @karolineleavitt highlighted in the announcement from the White House press room: Trans nonbinary Alabama Antifa member Kyle Calvert carried out a nail bombing attack on the state AG's office. https://t.co/6gTnBPtFmZ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 22, 2025

Attacks on pregnancy resource centers in Florida.

Here are some of the Antifa violent attacks that @karolineleavitt highlighted in the announcement from the White House press room: Three Florida Antifa militants were convicted for attacking pregnancy resource centers and leaving threats of violence against the staff. Oregon… pic.twitter.com/i71ZOWvpj4 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 22, 2025

An attack on an ICE center in North Texas:

Here are some of the Antifa violent attacks that @karolineleavitt highlighted in the announcement from the White House press room: North Texas Antifa cell arrested over ambush shooting attack on ICE facility in July 2025: https://t.co/BZ0UBma4WY — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 22, 2025

And attacks against ICE in Portland.

Here are some of the Antifa violent attacks that @karolineleavitt highlighted in the announcement from the White House press room: Portland Antifa militants charged with felony arson and other crimes in ongoing 2025 insurrection against Portland ICE: https://t.co/8uivqQMEIH — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 22, 2025

Perhaps Chuck Todd should interview Ngo next.

