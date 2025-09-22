READ IT: Trump Designates Antifa as a Terrorist Organization
Trump to Meet With Schumer as Dems Try to Force a Woke Government...
Did Michigan's Secretary of State Really Just Approve This License Plate?
The Media's Hit Piece on Tom Homan Evaporated Quickly. Here's Why.
Disney Announces Jimmy Kimmel Will Return to the Air Tuesday Night
France Joins List of Countries That Officially Recognize a Palestinian State
The New York Times Is Mad Conservatives Are Using Its Playbook to Hold...
VIP
Jon Karl Cannot Find Political Violence As Leftist Violence Breaks Out at the...
Democratic Lawmakers Rally in Hollywood for Jimmy Kimmel's Right to Free Speech
Jimmy Kimmel's Show Was Already in Trouble Before His Inflammatory MAGA Comments
VIP
No, the Second Amendment Had Nothing to Do With Slavery
Newsom Bans Masks for Law Enforcement, DHS Says They We Will Not Comply
'The View' Finally Addresses Jimmy Kimmel’s Firing After Days of Silence
Trump to Make Historic Medical Announcement About Tylenol Monday
Tipsheet

Chuck Todd Freaks Out Over Antifa Being Designated a Terrorist Organization

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 22, 2025 5:45 PM
Townhall Media

Late last week, President Trump announced he was designating the Left-wing "anti-fascist" group Antifa as a terrorist organization.

As our own Scott McClallen reported at the time:

Advertisement

Pres. Donald Trump is designating Antifa as a major terrorist organization, he said on Truth Social on Wednesday night. 

"I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The move came after President Trump gave an address from the Oval Office following the assassination of Charlie Kirk in Orem, Utah. In that address, the President vowed to "find each and everyone of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence including the organizations that fund it and support it."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna posted on X that she had the legislation before telling Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, "Let's do it." FBI Director Kash Patel also confirmed that the FBI was investigating NGOs and "domestic cells" tied to attacks on churches, noting they were "following the money."

Now Chuck Todd is freaking out over the designation of Antifa as a terrorist group.

Recommended

The Media's Hit Piece on Tom Homan Evaporated Quickly. Here's Why. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The post continues:

"And if the Trump administration decides to say, 'You, George Soros, are a part of this group that I designated,' and you're like, 'No, I'm not,' and it doesn't matter."

During his first presidential debate, Joe Biden was the one who argued Antifa was "an idea not an organization, not a militia. That’s what his FBI Director said." It seems Todd is running with that message.

It's hard to believe Chuck Todd, who has been a journalist since 1992, can't figure out what Antifa is. It's not like the group is shy about its goals. They have websites and sell merchandise, post videos on social media, and publicly engage in acts of vandalism and protest.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo, who was the victim of Antifa mob attacks himself, has written about Antifa for years. Ngo also noted that Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt listed some of Antifa's violent attacks during a press conference., including a nail bombing attack on the Alabama state AG's office.

Attacks on pregnancy resource centers in Florida.

Advertisement

An attack on an ICE center in North Texas:

And attacks against ICE in Portland.

Perhaps Chuck Todd should interview Ngo next.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHUCK TODD DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Media's Hit Piece on Tom Homan Evaporated Quickly. Here's Why. Matt Vespa
Disney Announces Jimmy Kimmel Will Return to the Air Tuesday Night Jeff Charles
Here's What a Leftist Protester Told a Pregnant Woman Outside of Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service Dmitri Bolt
Did Michigan's Secretary of State Really Just Approve This License Plate? Matt Vespa
Starbucks Baristas Sue Over Dress Code — and I’ve Had Enough of This Nonsense Jeff Charles
Democrats, Tell Your Perverted Allies to Stop Murdering People Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Media's Hit Piece on Tom Homan Evaporated Quickly. Here's Why. Matt Vespa
Advertisement