Trump Designating Antifa as Major Terrorist Group

Pres. Donald Trump is designating Antifa as a major terrorist organization, he said on Truth Social on Wednesday night.

"I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The White House confirmed the post.

🚨 "I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/irLHCkrX1n — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 18, 2025

After Kirk's assassination, Trump said that he would find the groups that fund political violence, Townhall's Katie Pavlich posted.

“My administration will find each and everyone of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence including the organizations that fund it and support it.”

🇺🇸 https://t.co/MKYLmeATIk — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 11, 2025

The FBI has been investigating radical left groups that may have been associated with the 22-year-old who assassinated Charlie Kirk in Utah last week.

One of the groups, Armed Queers SLC, was involved in rallies with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). The leader of this group, Ermiya Fanaeian, an Iranian transgender, once said, “Sometimes, violence must happen” (via Washington Times):

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said that friends of the shooter said that he had turned more political recently, he told Fox News.

"There were people in his network, friends and family, who had stated that he had become more political, that he had become, at some parts, I believe some of his coworkers had stated that he had kind of detached himself when the topic of politics came up and walked away from them," Bongino said on Fox News. "Family members said he'd become more political, leading us to believe that this ideology had infected him and had taken over and he was just intent, it appears, from the data we've accumulated and the channel and that note, which we have some evidence may have existed before based on the communications in that channel, that his target was obviously going to be Charlie and that people knew in advance."

🚨 BREAKING: In a bombshell revelation, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announces there were "multiple warning signs" ahead of Tyler Robinson's assassination of Charlie Kirk - and evidence suggests people might've KNOWN IN ADVANCE Charlie would be his target.



"There were people… pic.twitter.com/iHlXfhneik — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2025

Kirk’s shooter apparently lived with a transgender person and embedded symbols of apparent furry subculture references onto ammunition and the 30.06 hunting rifle that he used to kill Kirk on Wednesday from about 200 yards away.

The Kirk shooter was extremely online and he etched video game references, transgender, and antifascist symbols onto the weapon he used, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

The bullets read: “Hey fascist! Catch!” “Notices bulges. OwO, what’s this?” “If you read this you are gay, lmao.”

The shooter apparently confessed the murder to a Discord chat before he was arrested.

In a Colorado school shooting last week, law enforcement said that the 16-year-old shooter was radicalized online by extremist groups.

