Trump's Efforts to Designate Antifa Get an Assist From Capitol Hill

Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump told reporters he hopes to see Antifa -- a group made up of violent leftist organizers -- designated as a domestic terrorist group.
REPORTER: Do you plan on designating Antifa a domestic terror organization?@POTUS: "It's something I would do, yeah... and also, I've been speaking to @AGPamBondi about bringing RICO against some of the people... that have been putting up millions and millions of dollars for… pic.twitter.com/eAuK3nXKVh— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 15, 2025
Trump has backup on Capitol Hill, where legislation has been in the works to get the job done.
.@SpeakerJohnson let’s do it. I have the legislation. https://t.co/m0v4VvxrX6— Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) September 15, 2025
During testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel gave a view into other violent groups investigators are watching.
🔥NEW: Kash Patel CONFIRMS that the FBI is investigating NGOs and other "domestic cells" that are connected to attacks on churches:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2025
"We follow the money." pic.twitter.com/tkOSs8zJLx
During his first term, Trump issued a memo to prevent members of Antifa and other anti-American groups from entering the country. From the memo:
One of the fundamental purposes of our Government is to ensure the safety of our citizens. Consistent with the purpose of creating peaceful and prosperous communities, Federal law ensures immigration benefits may be granted only to those individuals who will follow the laws that govern all United States citizens. Accordingly, section 212(a)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), 8 U.S.C. 1182(a)(3), renders inadmissible aliens who have engaged or who are likely to engage in terrorist activity and those aliens who seek entry into the United States to engage, principally or incidentally, in unlawful activity. Active membership in a criminal association is relevant to the determination of whether an applicant for a visa or other immigration benefit is seeking to enter the United States to engage in unlawful activity. Accordingly, law enforcement organizations, including the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, should continue to provide the Department of State with current information appropriate for updating the list of criminal organizations in the Foreign Affairs Manual.
Reliable reporting suggests that the movement known as Antifa is directly or indirectly responsible for some of the recent lawlessness in our communities, and has exploited tragedies to advance a radical, leftist, anarchist, and often violent agenda. In fact, Antifa has long used otherwise permissible demonstrations to engage in lawless, criminal behavior to further its radical agenda.
Those affiliated with Antifa have also repeatedly threatened violence, including against law enforcement officers.
The Department of Justice has already publicly confirmed that actions by Antifa and similar groups meet the standard for domestic terrorism.
The violence spurred on by Antifa — such as hurling projectiles and incendiary devices at police, burning vehicles, and violently confronting police in defiance of local curfews — is dangerous to human life and to the fabric of our Nation. These violent acts undermine the rights of peaceful protestors and destroy the lives, liberty, and property of the people of this Nation, especially those most vulnerable.
