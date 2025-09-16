Trump's Efforts to Designate Antifa Get an Assist From Capitol Hill

Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump told reporters he hopes to see Antifa -- a group made up of violent leftist organizers -- designated as a domestic terrorist group.

REPORTER: Do you plan on designating Antifa a domestic terror organization?@POTUS: "It's something I would do, yeah... and also, I've been speaking to @AGPamBondi about bringing RICO against some of the people... that have been putting up millions and millions of dollars for… pic.twitter.com/eAuK3nXKVh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 15, 2025

Trump has backup on Capitol Hill, where legislation has been in the works to get the job done.

During testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel gave a view into other violent groups investigators are watching.

🔥NEW: Kash Patel CONFIRMS that the FBI is investigating NGOs and other "domestic cells" that are connected to attacks on churches:



"We follow the money." pic.twitter.com/tkOSs8zJLx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2025

During his first term, Trump issued a memo to prevent members of Antifa and other anti-American groups from entering the country. From the memo: