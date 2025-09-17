Judge Halts Suspensions, DOE Cites Title IX Violations in Loudoun County Public Schools Locker Room Case

Back at the end of August, Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) made the news once again. This time, the district was in the spotlight after it decided to punish several male students who objected to a "trans-identifying" female in their locker room.

Loudoun County school officials clearly have not learned any lessons. The district has been persecuting some high school boys for objecting to a trans-identifying biological female student being in their locker room. The trans student secretly filmed the boys voicing their discomfort, making recordings in a private space without their knowledge or permission. Loudoun County schools decided to investigate the boys for "harassment."

The district later determined the boys -- who were filmed in a private space without their consent -- guilty of "harassment" and "sex-based discrimination." They faced ten day suspensions.

Now, both a judge and the Department of Education are coming down on LCPS for their actions in this case:

🚨New: Two big blows to Loudoun County Public Schools: A judge ordered LCPS to pause the suspension of boys who complained a female student used the boys' locker room, and the U.S. Department of Education found LCPS in violation of Title IX in this case. https://t.co/R3OKsJyXd1 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 17, 2025

A federal judge with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ordered Public Schools to pause the suspension and punishments of that a female student was using the boys’ at Stone Bridge High School. “The loss of 10 days of in-person school early in the school year could have serious negative effects on [the student] and it appears from the record before the Court that [the student] has not had contact with the complaining student or continued communicating about that student,” the judge wrote. “Therefore, the Court finds that the balance of equities tips in [the student’s] favor, given that [the student] is likely to suffer irreparable harm in the absence of a temporary restraining order holding [the student’s] 10-day suspension in abeyance. The Court also finds that the public interest is best served by ensuring high school students remain in school and receive adequate process before being suspended.” The court also found many of the allegations in the complaint to be troubling, particularly LCPS offering a private changing area to the boys but not to the female student accessing the male locker room and LCPS’s dismissal of the accusations against a Muslim student “who seems to have engaged in similar activity” to the two Christian boys who LCPS found responsible for sexual harassment and sex based discrimination.

So not only did LCPS discriminate against these boys, they later dropped the case against the Muslim boy while continuing to investigate the two Christian boys who complained. Seems like a clear-cut case of religious discrimination.

In addition to the judge's ruling, the Department of Education determined LCPS violated Title IX and the boys' civil rights. A statement from the Department of Education said:

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (the Department)’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) found that Loudoun County Public Schools (Loudoun County) violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) by discriminating against male students on the basis of sex. OCR concluded that Loudoun County failed to respond as required by Title IX to reports of sexual harassment in the boys’ locker room at a Loudoun County school and retaliated against male students by failing to treat the parties equitably during its grievance and investigative process. OCR’s investigation revealed a sex-based double standard: Loudoun County failed to meaningfully investigate complaints of sexual harassment by two male students concerning the presence of a member of the opposite sex in male-only intimate spaces yet thoroughly investigated the female student’s sexual harassment complaint about the boys.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said, “Loudoun County’s adherence to radical gender ideology has repeatedly placed its students in harm’s way. First, Loudoun’s policy of allowing students to occupy intimate facilities based on ‘gender identity’ rather than biological sex violates Title IX, compromises safety, and infringes upon the dignity and privacy interests to which students are entitled. Second, Loudoun County failed to treat allegations of sexual harassment equally: it promptly investigated a female student’s complaint but quickly dismissed and failed to meaningfully investigate two of its male students’ complaints of sexual harassment."

The Department of Education has given LCPS ten days to enter into the Department’s Resolution Agreement voluntarily. That agreement would require LCPS to:

Rescind the suspensions imposed on the two male students.

Review its findings to determine if discipline of the male students is warranted and, if Loudoun County determines that it is, the discipline must not exceed the discipline imposed on students who engaged in similar conduct and who had comparable disciplinary histories.

Issue letters apologizing for Loudoun County’s failure to properly investigate Title IX complaints.

Notify the students and their parents that Loudoun County Public Schools will promptly investigate the formal Title IX complaints in a manner that is compliant with the requirements of Title IX.

Provide training to all high school and Loudoun County staff who receive or respond to reports of sexual harassment under Title IX.

As we mentioned, this is not the first time LCPS has been in the news over its radical trans policies. Another "trans-identifying" male student sexually assaulted two girls at different LCPS schools (he was transferred to a new school after the first assault), and the father of one of his victims was arrested for showing up at a school board meeting to demand answers. Former President Barack Obama dismissed the story as part of a 'phony' conservative 'culture war' and the Biden administration used that incident to justify targeting concerned parents across the country.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

