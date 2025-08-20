Insane: New Scandal Updates Emerge From Notorious Northern Virginia School Districts

If you're just getting to this story out of Loudoun County in Northern Virginia, here's some background: Loudoun is the jurisdiction that has become something of a focal point in the battle over parental rights in recent years, due to a string of outrageous excesses and abuses of the local school district. The most infamous case involved a trans-identifying student who sexually assaulted girls in two separate high schools (the biological male was transferred after the first assault). One of the victim's fathers, furious about the ideologically-driven cover-up undertaken by the district, confronted the board of education at a public meeting and was hauled out in handcuffs. Leftists, who ridiculed and dismissed very real concerns about the incident, turned that dad into the poster child of their demented 'parents gone wild' narrative, culminating in an outrageous push coordinated by the Biden administration to sic the FBI on parents, who were framed as 'domestic terrorists.' When the extent of the sexual assault scandal became clear, including the lies, heads rolled. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pardoned the victim's father, a righteous move that astoundingly drew criticism and opposition from elected Democrats in the state.

Loudoun County school officials clearly have not learned any lessons. The district has been persecuting some high school boys for objecting to a trans-identifying biological female student being in their locker room. The trans student secretly filmed the boys voicing their discomfort, making recordings in a private space without their knowledge or permission:

🚨WATCH WJLA-TV @ 5pm Friday🚨



For the first time you'll see the video "evidence" in Loudoun County Public Schools' Title IX investigation into three boys who were uncomfortable with a girl in the boys locker room. I exclusively obtained the video.



Read: https://t.co/f16lvrVX5u https://t.co/63QCIxciun pic.twitter.com/LEXDKME6LZ — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) May 15, 2025



Loudoun County schools decided to investigate the boys for "harassment." Some of these details are insane:

According to documents 7News obtained, Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) dropped their Title IX sexual harassment investigation into one of the three boys 7News has been reporting on, who was recorded in the Stone Bridge High School boys’ locker room. But LCPS is still investigating the other two boys for sexual harassment, and now LCPS is also investigating the two boys for sex-based discrimination. 7News was the first to report that LCPS launched a Title IX sexual harassment investigation into three boys who attend Stone Bridge High School after the boys said they expressed discomfort and questioned why a biologically female student was using the boys’ locker room. The female student recorded the boys in the locker room. Most of the video is dark, but you can hear locker room sounds and boys’ voices. “There’s a girl in here? There’s a girl?” a boy asks. “Why is there a girl? I’m so uncomfortable, there is a girl,” a boy says. “A female, bro, get out of here,” a boy responds... LCPS’ policy also says, “staff or students who intentionally and persistently refuse to respect a student’s gender identity by using the wrong name and gender pronoun are in violation” of Policy 8040. In documents 7News obtained, LCPS’ Title IX office says it was alleged that the boys continuously harassed the female student based on her sex and/or failure to conform to sex stereotypes. The boys denied that happened. According to the documents, LCPS says that it was alleged that the boys got in the female student’s face and threatened her. The boys also denied that happened. According to the documents, when the female student was asked by the Title IX investigator who threatened her, the female student said it was one of them, but she didn’t remember who...“There were nearly 25 separate interviews of witnesses, and so far as we can tell, the only corroborated facts are that the boys expressed discomfort and confusion about why there was a girl in the locker room,” said [the boys' attorney]. “There's no corroboration about anything else.”

Zero corroboration of the accusations, and the alleged victim can't remember who made the supposed aggressive threats? Really? There's a new update to this story, and it's both terrible and extremely on-brand:

🚨New: Loudoun County Public Schools will punish two boys who expressed discomfort that a female student used the boys locker room. LCPS found the boys guilty of sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination. The boys face ten days of suspension. READ ⬇️https://t.co/BVut45nLPL — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) August 18, 2025

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) will suspend two boys who attend Stone Bridge High School because of their interactions with a female student who identifies as male, and chooses to use the boys' locker room at school...7News was also the first to report that the female student who identifies as male was the one who recorded the video in the locker room -- a violation of district policy...LCPS’s Title IX Office launched an investigation based on that video and the male-identifying student’s complaint. That office has now determined the two boys are responsible for sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination, according to attorney, Josh Hetzler, who represents the families. Hetzler said they were notified by LCPS Friday evening. The punishment includes ten days of suspension and a no-contact order with the complainant, including not being able to be in any of the same classes. The boys are also required to meet with school administrators to determine a corrective action plan, according to Hetzler...



The Virginia Attorney General investigated this situation over the summer and determined LCPS utilized an unlawful, discriminatory, and retaliatory Title IX investigation to silence students’ sincerely held religious beliefs. Attorney General Jason Miyares referred the matter to the United States Department of Education Office for Civil Rights and the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division for further investigation. We are waiting to learn whether either or both of those agencies will act on those referrals...LCPS’s decision to suspend the students comes on the heels of the Loudoun County School Board’s decision not to comply with the U.S. Department of Education’s demands that LCPS and other Northern Virginia districts reverse bathroom and locker room policies which allow students to use the facilities which match their chosen gender identity, not biological sex.

They're refusing to comply with the federal orders on bathroom policies, they're disregarding the state AG's findings, and they're punishing the boys. No word on whether they've disciplined the "victim" who unequivocally violated policy by surreptitiously filming students in the locker room. Perhaps it's time for the US Department of Education Office for Civil Rights and the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division to come down hard on these abusive zealots. Speaking of which, here's a shocking story from nearby Fairfax County, another deep blue jurisdiction:

🚨 An email shows a Fairfax County teacher informed her Principal nearly three years ago that a school social worker allegedly facilitated an abortion for a student. Yet when I asked FCPS about it, FCPS said they learned about the allegations last week.https://t.co/wIDvUmF3WS — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) August 15, 2025

7News reviewed documentation that raised new questions about when Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) first knew about allegations that school staff were arranging abortions for students. An email reviewed by 7News showed a teacher informing the then-Centreville High School Principal nearly three years ago that a school social worker allegedly facilitated an abortion for a student. Yet when 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked FCPS about the alleged abortion, FCPS said they learned about the allegations last week, after recent online reports claimed school officials arranged and bankrolled abortions for students without their parents’ knowledge or consent...Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced he directed the Virginia State Police to open a criminal investigation into FCPS on Wednesday...FCPS’ policy does not require, or even suggest, that FCPS employees must inform the parents about those conversations, 7News found.

They've apparently been arranging and financing abortions for minor students without parents' knowledge, and when asked about the timeline of when they knew about it, the district reportedly lied about it, and has been caught red-handed in that lie.