Hinson Has a Few Choice Words for Turek in Bleep-Filled New Ad

Iowa Republican Senate candidate Ashley Hinson’s latest advertisement has a few choice words for Democrat Josh Turek’s allegations about her stock trading. Some of them required a censor.

Advertisement

In a new 30-second advertisement titled “BLEEP,” several senior women take turns responding to Turek’s accusations that Hinson is getting rich trading stocks and “is corrupt.”

Turek has accused Hinson of holding millions in private stocks and continuing to trade and gain from them. Hinson released the ad with the caption “Josh Turek is full of it. Just watch.”

“Josh Turek says Ashley Hinson is getting rich trading stocks,” one woman says.

“He says on TV, ‘She’s corrupt,’” said another.

But the ladies weren’t buying it.

“Well, f*** him,” said one.

“I’ve been married 40 years,” said another. “I know b******* when I hear it. Turek’s making s*** up.”

But Hinson’s financial disclosures tell a different story. According to KCRG’s reporting, she sold all of her public stocks in 2021, shortly after taking office, and has not traded since, as the ad notes.

Hinson also rejected the same allegations at a rally with President Trump last week in Sioux City, Iowa, saying, “Nothing could be further from the truth, and Josh Turek knows that.”

“Ashley doesn’t trade stocks,” one woman says in the ad.

“Now, who wants pie?” another asks, as the ad ends.

Earlier this week, Hinson called Turek out for lying again, this time about his stances on several hot-button issues, noting his legislative record goes against what he claimed in his ad.

“The only thing worse than a liberal…is a lying liberal,” Hinson said.

In Turek’s ad, he claimed to be “against taxpayers paying for sex changes” and against “males competing in female sports.”

But Hinson didn’t let that fly.

“You voted to allow taxpayer-funded Medicaid coverage of sex-change surgeries,” Hinson said before noting Turek also “couldn’t even be bothered to show up to vote to ban gender-transition surgeries for kids.”

Turek also failed to mention his March 2023 vote against a bill requiring public school students to use restrooms that correspond with their biological sex.

President Trump will appear at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday, as the race for retiring Sen. Joni Ernst’s seat remains in a dead heat. A recent RealClear Polling average placed Hinson with a 0.5-point lead over Turek.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.