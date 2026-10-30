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We Now Know Trump's Midterms Closing Schedule: Is Your State on the List?

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 30, 2026 11:15 AM
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We Now Know Trump's Midterms Closing Schedule: Is Your State on the List?
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

President Donald Trump will be rallying in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday, as the rallies were originally scrapped to accommodate a significant amount of tele-rallies in the closing days of the midterm campaign, a source familiar told Townhall on Friday.

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“Rallies are BACK ON! President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday. No one works harder, fights harder, or loves the American people more than President Donald J. Trump!” the source stated. 

“The rallies were rearranged for scheduling purposes to accommodate dozens of additional tele-rallies that were recently added to the President’s schedule,” the source continued.

The President is headed to Daytona Beach, Florida, for a rally on Friday as well. The Sunshine State has a range of closely watched races, including the gubernatorial contest and the Senate race between Republican Sen. Ashley Moody and Democrat State Rep. Angie Nixon. 

According to the Republican National Committee, the list of states with presidential tele-rallies in final days and hours before Election Day include Arizona, Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Iowa, Louisiana,  Montana, Michigan, New York, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania. 

“Voters across the country want to hear from President Trump before Election Day, and this 72-hour sprint will be a huge boost in the closing days,” Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters said in a statement on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, the final rally of the midterms for Vice President JD Vance will be in Rome, New York, which is located in the state’s 21st Congressional District. The race in that district is considered “Lean Republican” for the open seat, but the state has multiple other battleground House races in addition to a closely-watched governor’s race between Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Bruce Brakeman. 

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Trump and Vance have been constantly on the campaign trail, including in states he won in the 2024 election, to make the close pitch to voters that Republicans should hold onto their majorities in Congress. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | IOWA | KANSAS | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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