Bessent Makes Significant Trump Accounts Annoucement

Every qualifying child in the United States is now enrolled in Trump Accounts, as the automatic system is now finished on Thursday, according to the Treasury Department.

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The “tax-advantaged” investment accounts for minors to grow their money over time officially started on July 4, which included an $1,000 starter fund for kids born between 2025 and 2028.

Some children will also get a $250 contribution from Michael and Susan Dell, as part their foundation’s $6.25 billion donation.

"Millions of children have already enrolled in Trump Accounts. With automatic enrollment, over 60 million more eligible children now have an account ready to be claimed,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is a transformative milestone in the Trump Administration's effort to give every American child the opportunity to build generational wealth and jump-start their financial future,” Bessent continued.

According to a press release, families can “claim” the account through the Trump Accounts app.

In August, some employers began offering Trump Account contributions up to $2,500 annually “tax-free,” as well as allowing pre-tax contributions in the accounts as a workplace perk, Townhall reported.

“Trump Accounts are giving American families a new way to build wealth from day one,” Bessent posted at the time. “Today, Treasury is publishing guidance that will help families grow Trump Accounts by allowing employers to contribute up to $2,500 tax-free each year for employees’ dependents and giving employees the option to contribute pre-tax dollars directly to those accounts.”

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