Joseph Kaminski, of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, was convicted on November 20, 2026, of 34 counts of fraud, money laundering, and false statements related to his pandemic fraud scheme following a two-week jury trial before Senior United States District Judges Robert D. Mariani and Malachy E. Mannion.

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According to United States Attorney Brian D. Miller, Kaminski was a small business owner who owned and operated Prominent Monument Works, a small used item reseller in which Kaminski bought and sold various used equipment such as lawn mowers and semi-trailers, typically on Facebook Marketplace.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress created and expanded multiple pandemic programs aimed at getting public money into the hands of businesses and their employees to help keep struggling American businesses afloat during the pandemic. Kaminski took advantage of these programs, including the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, and stole nearly $1 million in pandemic funds by repeatedly lying to the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (PA DOL).

“The jury’s verdict demonstrates that no amount of deception can erase the truth revealed by a thorough financial investigation, stated Yury Kruty, Special Agent in Charge, IRS-Criminal Investigation, Philadelphia Field Office. IRS-CI will continue to pursue individuals who seek to profit through fraud and other financial crimes.”

Court records say Kaminski lied about the size of his business, the business start date, the ownership structure of his business, including by placing his wife as a straw owner of the business, and the fact that he was subject to a pending criminal charge while applying for the funds, among other lies. In addition, Kaminski falsely swore that he would use the pandemic funds only for business purposes to alleviate the economic injury caused to his business during the pandemic.

Nearly $1 million in stolen pandemic relief led to 34 guilty verdicts in Pennsylvania. A federal jury convicted a business owner of fraud, money laundering, and false statements after a two-week trial. According to trial evidence, he repeatedly lied about his business’s size, start date, and ownership to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds. He also falsely promised to use the money only for business purposes. Instead, he spent a significant portion on his personal lifestyle, including a new truck, a car for his friend’s wife, a bowling alley, and a new roof on his home. Pandemic relief was meant to keep businesses afloat -- not bankroll a personal spending spree. The Fraud Division will continue prosecuting those who exploit taxpayer-funded programs. This conviction is the result of incredible work by prosecutors at @MDPAnews and investigators at @IRS_CI and @DOLOIG. https://t.co/VNUf54ReaJ — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) November 24, 2026





In reality, Kaminski spent a significant portion of the pandemic funds to finance his own personal lifestyle. For example, Kaminski spent tens of thousands of dollars on several young, college-age women whom he met on a “sugar daddy” dating website previously known as SeekingArrangment.com. Kaminski also spent the pandemic funds on numerous personal purchases, such as a new truck for himself, a new car for his friend’s wife, a bowling alley, and a new roof on his personal residence. The evidence at trial also revealed that Kaminski has not made a single payment back on the pandemic funds that were loaned to him.

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“Joseph Kaminski stole public funds meant for Americans struggling through the pandemic and treated taxpayer dollars as his personal ATM. Today’s guilty verdict delivers justice for the American people and sends a clear message: fraud against unemployment and pandemic relief programs is not a victimless crime—and it will not go unpunished. My office remains fully committed to protecting the integrity of the unemployment insurance system and to finding, investigating, and holding accountable anyone who abuses these critical benefit programs,” said Anthony P. D’Esposito, Inspector General, U.S. Department of Labor.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations, and the Department of Labor Office of Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorneys Jeffery St. John and Kyle A. Moreno prosecuted the case.

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Kaminski faces a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment on each fraud count, 10 to 20 years’ imprisonment on each money laundering count, and five years’ imprisonment on each false statement count. A sentence following the finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

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