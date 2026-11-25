An adult day care owner was sentenced earlier this week to 15 months in prison for her role in billing Medicare over $500,000 for psychotherapy services that were not provided to patients.

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Court documents say that Yolanda Matthews, 58, of Oakland County, Michigan, owned New Beginnings Adult Center Inc. (New Beginnings), an adult day care center in Detroit. From 2020 through 2025, Matthews, along with her co-conspirator and husband, Emory Matthews, submitted false and fraudulent claims for individual and group psychotherapy services that were not provided. This included:

Billing Medicare for services supposedly provided to beneficiaries at New Beginnings when, in fact, those beneficiaries were hospitalized at the time and could not have received the services;

Billing Medicare for services supposedly provided to beneficiaries at New Beginnings when, in fact, those beneficiaries were deceased;

Using the names of former employees on false claims submitted to Medicare; and

Billing in the name of employees for services that they did not provide.

For example, Yolanda Matthews submitted claims to Medicare on days in which New Beginnings, depicted below, was actually closed.

A Detroit adult day care owner was SENTENCED to 15 MONTHS in prison for billing Medicare over $500,000 for psychotherapy services that were never provided to patients. 🔗: https://t.co/Jxrr3ICQ06 https://t.co/9oDCjZLPaH — National Fraud Enforcement Division (@DOJFraudDiv) November 24, 2026

During the conspiracy, Yolanda Matthews billed Medicare at least $539,300 in false and fraudulent claims.

In July 2026, Yolanda Matthews pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

Emory Matthews was indicted for his role in the conspiracy.

As part of her sentence, Yolanda Matthews was ordered to pay $539,300 in restitution to Medicare, and the Court ordered the immediate forfeiture of this amount to return this taxpayer money to the United States.

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division); Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan of the FBI Detroit Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge Thomas Ethridge of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) made the announcement.

The FBI Detroit Field Office and HHS-OIG investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Jeffrey A. Crapko of the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section prosecuted the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the Fraud Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

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The Department of Justice’s Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program, currently comprised of nine strike forces operating in federal districts across the country, has charged more than 6,200 defendants who collectively billed federal healthcare programs and private insurers more than $45 billion since 2007. In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working with the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services, is taking steps to hold providers accountable for their involvement in healthcare fraud schemes.

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