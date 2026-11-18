A Colorado man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for committing COVID fraud.

Tarek Mohamad Kassem, 66, Parker, Colorado, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release, restitution totaling $2,041,649, and a forfeiture money judgment of $1,776,792 after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

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According to the plea agreement and facts established at sentencing, from about March 2020 through February 2022, the defendant prepared and submitted fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications to the Small Business Administration on behalf of business entities that he purportedly operated.

“This type of fraud is direct theft from the American taxpayer, and the Department of Justice will not stand for it,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado Peter McNeilly. “I am glad that our office and our federal partners continue to aggressively prosecute those who stole from the government during a time of crisis.”

In these applications, Kassem made materially false statements regarding the entities’ number of employees, gross revenues, cost of goods sold, and monthly payrolls. After receiving more than $1.7 million in fraudulent loans, Kassem used the funds primarily for his own personal benefit, including purchasing vehicles and a house.

“Federal support to businesses during the pandemic was meant to keep workers and the economy afloat – not to enrich fraudsters. But like so many others, this defendant saw an opportunity to defraud the government and American taxpayers,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Amanda Koldjeski. “Kassem should have known better, and now he can think about his mistake from behind prison bars.”

A man from Parker, CO, has been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining more than $1.7 million in COVID relief funds. @USAO_CO news release: https://t.co/BFXeTrjtqJ https://t.co/kKYJk9bqYX — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) November 17, 2026





United States District Judge Nina Y. Wang presided over the sentencing.

“While the pandemic has ended, our pursuit of those who exploited COVID-19 relief programs at the expense of American families and small businesses has not,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Scott Brown, IRS-CI Phoenix Field Office. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to identify and investigate those who abused these programs for personal gain and ensure they are held accountable.”

"This 18-month sentence, combined with nearly $3.8 million in restitution and forfeiture, sends a clear message: those who exploit pandemic relief programs for personal enrichment will face serious consequences,” said Department of Labor Office of Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito. “Kassem's fraudulent scheme represents an egregious betrayal of the emergency assistance meant to help struggling Americans. We remain committed to combating fraud wherever it occurs and are grateful to our federal partners for their continued collaboration.”

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The FBI Denver Field Office, IRS-Criminal Investigation, the Department of Labor Office of the Inspector General, and the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General handled the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Nicole Cassidy handled the prosecution.

The core mission of the National Fraud Enforcement Division is to zealously investigate and prosecute those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars. The National Fraud Enforcement Division will fulfill that mission by coordinating with agencies responsible for administering benefit programs; partnering with federal, tribal, state, territorial, and local law enforcement on fraud-fighting efforts; developing systems and processes that ensure efficient identification of fraud against taxpayer dollars; and equipping prosecutors and law enforcement with state-of-the-art tools and resources needed to bring criminal actors to justice. The attorneys in the National Fraud Enforcement Division will work every day to protect the financial integrity of our government and the tax system that supports it.

Department of Justice efforts support President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form

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