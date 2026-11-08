Ex-Postal Carrier Gets 6.5 Years for Stealing Millions in Checks From the Mail

A former United States Postal Service letter carrier, Destinee Ruffin, 29, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and theft of mail.

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According to court documents, Ruffin was employed as a letter carrier at the Bacon Station Post Office. Between April 2020 and May 2022, Ruffin used access to both incoming and outgoing mail to steal checks, which she then sold to co-conspirators.

In spring 2020, as the federal government issued Economic Impact Payment (EIP) checks to taxpayers, the USPS OIG received a complaint from a Bacon Station customer who never received theirs. Additional complaints soon followed. When agents reviewed the affected addresses and matched them to delivery routes, they discovered all missing checks were assigned to the same mail carrier, Destinee Ruffin.

In one example, Ruffin and McMullen exchanged 38 Cash App transactions totaling over $10,000 in payments from McMullen to Ruffin for stolen checks. Using the stolen checks, McMullen sought individuals on social media who were willing to deposit altered checks into their bank accounts. These individuals provided debit cards, PINs, or online banking credentials. McMullen altered the payee information on the stolen checks, deposited them, and later withdrew funds or demanded payment through Cash App or Zelle. In total, McMullen fraudulently negotiated 36 checks stolen from Bacon Station, worth approximately $235,632.

Ruffin sold even more stolen checks to Young. Young established trusted mid-level conspirators, primarily Eric Hollis (Hollis) and Kendall Thompson (Thompson), who deposited stolen checks into various accounts and recruited/ acquired account holders. Young would also list many of the stolen checks for sale on the internet-based application titled “Telegram.”

Investigators uncovered the scheme by mailing controlled Treasury checks with recorded serial numbers and tracing them back to Ruffin’s delivery route.

In April 2024, officers executed a search warrant on Ruffin’s vehicle, residence, person, and electronic devices. They discovered thousands of stolen checks valued at over $20 million that Ruffin had stolen but not yet sold. Stolen mail was found in her vehicle, on shelves, in closets, on the floor, stacked in corners, and even in the bathroom.

In total, Ruffin supplied Young with more than $12 million in stolen checks and provided McMullen with stolen checks worth more than $235,000.

For the intended recipients, the impact was severe. One victim explained that after mailing a $1,618 check to Sheet Metal Workers Local Union No. 20 Welfare and Benefit Fund — needed to maintain her retired husband’s health insurance — she learned the payment never arrived. She discovered the theft when she appeared for a scheduled surgery and was told her insurance had been terminated, forcing the procedure to be canceled. The United States Attorney’s Office estimates that approximately 6,500 victims were affected by this widespread fraud scheme.

Three of Ruffin’s co-conspirators have already been sentenced for their roles in the scheme. The final co-conspirator, John Young, is scheduled to be sentenced on December 3, 2026.

Tony McMullen, 36, Calumet Park, IL, was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud. McMullen faces two years and nine months, three years of supervised release, and restitution of $121,270.3.

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Eric Hollis, 23, of Indianapolis, was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Hollis was sentenced to one year and one day and three years of supervised release, and was ordered to repay $117,275.30.

Kendall Thompson, 24, Indianapolis, was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Thompson faces a sentence of four months, three years of supervised release and was ordered to repay $9,320.

Destinee Ruffin, 29, of Indianapolis, was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Ruffin was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison and two years of supervised release.

“Destinee Ruffin’s crimes were not isolated acts of theft; they represented a sweeping scheme that touched thousands of households and eroded a fundamental public trust. By stealing millions of dollars’ worth of checks from the mail, Ruffin and her co-conspirators disrupted critical benefits, jeopardized family finances, and caused real harm to individuals who depended on timely delivery for essential needs,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Today’s sentence reflects our commitment to protecting the integrity of the U.S. Postal Service and all government institutions, and to ensuring that those who exploit them for personal gain are held fully accountable.”

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration investigated this case. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker.

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“The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) aggressively investigates individuals who attempt to exploit U.S Treasury refund checks meant for hard-working taxpayers for their own private gain,” said TIGTA Special Agent in Charge Kelly Moening. TIGTA’s mission is to protect the integrity of our nation’s tax administration system. We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those who violate federal laws are prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Eakman, who prosecuted this case. This case was brought as part of the Trump administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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