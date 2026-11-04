Portland Man Pleads Guilty in $550,000 SNAP, TANF Skimming Scheme

An Oregon man has pleaded guilty to stealing benefits meant to help poor people buy groceries.

Andy Robert Perovici, 36, of Portland, has pleaded guilty to federal charges for his role in a multistate scheme that targeted public assistance recipients and caused more than $550,000 in losses in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) benefits in Oregon and Washington.

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“Public assistance benefits are a lifeline for families who rely on them,” said U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford. “Stealing from these programs harms some of the most vulnerable members of our communities. Today’s guilty plea reflects our commitment to holding accountable those who exploit federal benefits systems for personal gain.”

According to court documents, between April 2025 and November 2025, Perovici and his co-conspirators obtained stolen SNAP and EBT card numbers and PINs and used this information to withdraw cash, purchase goods, and access benefits without authorization.

Investigators determined that on multiple occasions, including August 1 and September 1, 2025, Perovici used stolen EBT account information to make fraudulent withdrawals and purchases totaling thousands of dollars. He also possessed and trafficked device-making equipment, including skimming devices and other hardware used to capture and clone EBT card data. Skimming devices were installed at retail locations in Portland, Tigard, Lake Oswego, and Salem, Oregon.

A forensic review of electronic devices seized from Perovici revealed EBT account information and PINs associated with hundreds of SNAP and TANF recipients. The cumulative value of the compromised accounts was approximately $554,215.

NEW PRESS RELEASE: Portland Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Conspiracy, Access Device Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft Related to SNAP EBT Skimming Scheme “Public assistance benefits are a lifeline for families who rely on them,” said @USAttyBradford. "Stealing from these programs harms some of the most vulnerable members of our communities. Today’s guilty plea reflects our commitment to holding accountable those who exploit federal benefits systems for personal gain.” https://t.co/vvVoPk6OcK — U.S. Attorney Oregon (@USAO_OR) November 4, 2026

Perovici pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Unauthorized Use of Access Devices, and Aggravated Identity Theft. The Aggravated Identity Theft charge carries a mandatory two-year prison term that must run consecutively to any other sentence imposed.

Portland Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Conspiracy, Access Device Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft Related to SNAP EBT Skimming Scheme PORTLAND, Ore.— U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford announced today that Andy Robert Perovici, 36, of Portland, has pleaded guilty to federal charges for his role in a multi‑state scheme that targeted public assistance recipients and caused…... https://t.co/G1idUKiSZH — RN Oregon (@RightNowOregon) November 4, 2026

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The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General is investigating the case with assistance from federal and state partners. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Geoffrey A. Barrow and Nicholas D. Meyers are prosecuting the case.

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