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Incumbent Don Davis Defeats Laurie Buckhout in North Carolina

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Nov 04, 2026 12:29 AM
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Incumbent Don Davis Defeats Laurie Buckhout in North Carolina
AP Photo/David Yeazell, File

Democrat incumbent Rep. Don Davis has won the race for North Carolina’s First District over challenger Republican Laurie Buckhout, according to Decision Desk HQ. 

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DDHQ made the call at 12:16 AM. Davis received 151,133 votes, or 49.6% of the vote, over Buckhout, who received 143,529 votes, or 47.1 percent.




Davis is a veteran, educator, and former state lawmaker. He defeated Buckhout, a retired Army colonel. 

Davis welcomed the election results on social media. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | NORTH CAROLINA | VETERANS
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