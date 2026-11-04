Incumbent Don Davis Defeats Laurie Buckhout in North Carolina

Democrat incumbent Rep. Don Davis has won the race for North Carolina’s First District over challenger Republican Laurie Buckhout, according to Decision Desk HQ.

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DDHQ made the call at 12:16 AM. Davis received 151,133 votes, or 49.6% of the vote, over Buckhout, who received 143,529 votes, or 47.1 percent.

Decision Desk HQ projects Don Davis wins the NC US House 1 General Election #DecisionMade: 12:16 AM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/xceZEe5Ks9 https://t.co/0fkckrkOfV — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026













Davis is a veteran, educator, and former state lawmaker. He defeated Buckhout, a retired Army colonel.

Davis welcomed the election results on social media.

Tonight, we proved that it truly is the People’s House. Districts may change, lines may be redrawn, but at the end of the day, the people have the final say. And tonight, the people of eastern North Carolina have spoken loud and clear. Our resilience shows the greatness of our state and nation. — Don Davis (@DonDavisNC) November 4, 2026

BREAKING: Democrat Don Davis wins re-election to the U.S. House in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, NBC News projects. https://t.co/khZBK3t2ja https://t.co/U8hc1x4yLb — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 4, 2026

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