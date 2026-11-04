Federal Grand Jury Indicts 10 Green Card Holders in CA Over Alleged Illegal Voter Registration

A federal grand jury today returned indictments against 10 noncitizens living in Los Angeles and Orange counties, alleging they illegally registered to vote in California by making false claims that they were United States citizens.

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Today’s indictments are a part of “Operation Protect the Vote” – an ongoing, coordinated federal effort in California to root out fraud in U.S. elections and protect electoral integrity.

The 10 defendants indicted today are lawful permanent residents (LPRs), commonly known as having a “green card.” LPRs are not U.S. citizens and are not legally permitted to register to vote or vote in U.S. elections. The defendants were previously charged by a federal criminal complaint last month.

The following nine defendants are charged with making false statements on their naturalization forms:

Omar Alexander Muñoz, 72, a Belizean national living in Commerce, fraudulently registered to vote in September 2019 by falsely claiming he was a U.S. citizen. He then illegally voted in U.S. elections in 2020, twice in 2022 and again in 2024. On his application to become a naturalized U.S. citizen Muñoz falsely stated under oath to have never claimed to be a U.S. citizen and that he never registered to vote in a U.S. election. His arraignment is scheduled for November 16.

Muhammad Khan, 50, a Pakistani national and Anaheim resident, submitted a provisional ballot in 2020 on which he falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen. Five years later, on his naturalization paperwork, he falsely denied having done so. His arraignment is scheduled for November 16.

Ana Domínguez, 60, a Salvadoran national living in Long Beach, fraudulently registered to vote in July 2006 and lied in her naturalization paperwork in March 2026 about never having done so. Her arraignment is scheduled for November 16.

José Antonio Bañuelos-Díaz, 42, a Mexican national and West Adams resident, illegally registered to vote in 2007, falsely claimed U.S. citizenship. On his naturalization paperwork in March 2025, he falsely denied having done so. His arraignment is scheduled for November 16.

Jesús Narez-Madrigal, 52, a Mexican national living in Carson, fraudulently registered to vote in 2014 by falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen, illegally voted in the 2024 U.S. general election. He made false statements about it in his naturalization paperwork in June 2024. His arraignment is scheduled for November 17.

Carlos Antonio Galeas, 54, a Honduran national and West Covina resident, fraudulently registered to vote in 2012 and 2016 by making false claims to being a U.S. citizen, then lied about it in his naturalization paperwork in September 2018. His arraignment is scheduled for November 17.

Flavio Alejandro Zúñiga, 43, a Mexico national and La Puente resident, illegally registered to vote in 2003 by falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen then and then falsely denied having done so on his naturalization paperwork in February 2026. His arraignment is scheduled for November 17.

Amandeep Kaur, 30, an Indian national living in Rancho Palos Verdes, illegally registered to vote in December 2022 and unlawfully voted in the November 2024 U.S. election. In her application to become a naturalized U.S. citizen, she denied ever having claimed U.S. citizenship and further denied ever registering to vote. Her arraignment is scheduled for November 20.

Axel Giovani Prera García, 46, a Guatemalan national and Pico Rivera resident, fraudulently registered to vote in 2002 and 2005, and made false statements about it in his naturalization paperwork in June 2025. He is a fugitive.

The following defendant is charged with falsely claiming United States citizenship to register to vote:

Ernesto Gutiérrez Ruvalcaba, 57, a Mexican national living in Wilmington, illegally registered to vote in February 2024 by falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen and then unlawfully voted one month later. He is a fugitive.

An indictment contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

OPERATION PROTECT THE VOTE: @USAO_LosAngeles and @HSI_HQ announced yesterday that six additional Foreign Nationals in L.A. County who allegedly registered to vote and voted in U.S. Elections were charged with lying on naturalization forms. “We have now charged 34 defendants in Operation Protect the Vote, and every one of their names was on the list we provided to California officials. We will continue to arrest and prosecute those who threaten our democratic republic through unlawful vote dilution.” -@USAttyEssayli Read more: https://t.co/xilnLGsbHI — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) November 3, 2026

Federal grand jury indicts 10 noncitizens who illegally registered to vote in California https://t.co/0LpJXLVyG5 — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) November 4, 2026

If convicted, each defendant would face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

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Homeland Security Investigations is investigating these matters.

Assistant United States Attorneys Michael Wheat and Minjae Kim of the Orange County Office are prosecuting these cases.

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