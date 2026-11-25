Since the election, I've heard a lot of people try to explain why Republicans lost young voters. Consultants have theories. So do party chairmen. They talk about us without even asking us.

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So I'll volunteer. I'm a young Republican and a college student, and I voted Republican up and down the ballot this month. When I chaired the Florida Federation of College Republicans, we knocked doors like hell and fought like hell. Our members made more than 1.5 million voter contacts. I want our party to win with my generation, and I know it can, because I watched it happen two years ago.

In 2024, President Trump cut the Democrats' lead with voters under 30 from 25 points to 4, and he won young men outright. He did the legwork. He went on the podcasts we listen to and talked to us like adults. He gave us a reason to believe somebody in politics was on our side. Charlie Kirk and thousands of college students carried that message onto campuses across the country.

This month, our party gave the 2024 gains back, and voters under 30 went for House Democrats by 36 points. We didn't have to lose young people.

So what went wrong? Scott Jennings has the best answer I've heard. At a panel on the last day of the Townhall Gulf of America Cruise (if you missed it, come to Alaska next year!), he said Republicans "mistook temporary cultural access to a certain demographic, young males, for long-term loyalty." Our party figured that once young voters were in, we were in. But we're up for grabs in every election, like everybody else, and Republicans stopped competing for us the day after they won us.

Most of the people who lead our party have already bought their homes, built their careers, and raised their families. I don't hold that against them, because they earned it. But it means they tend to think about the next few elections, while people my age have to think about the next 50 years.

Take Social Security. I don't expect to get what I've been promised when I retire, and I've made my peace with that. Yet, the people making the decisions don't have to worry about the program running short, and the people who do aren't in the room. My generation gets called lazy and told we want free stuff. But Washington spends an estimated $43,700 a year on each American 65 and older and about $4,300 on each one under 26. I'm not asking anyone to give back a benefit they paid into. I'm just asking our party to stop telling young people we're the ones with our hands out.

Too often, young conservatives hear from the party when there are doors to knock, but not much in between. They only come to us when they need us, and never when they don't. We're treated as volunteers first and voters second.

None of that means my generation believes in the Democrats, who have never taken our future seriously. Look at what President Trump's 2024 voters did this year. Quantus Insights found that out of every 100, 63 voted Republican again, 33 didn't come back, and only four voted for a Democrat. Quantus says the ones who crossed over were the coalition's newest members, and men under 30 swung 32 points to the left. Young voters left because our party stopped giving us a reason to stay. Some stayed home, and some drifted to the fringes, where there's always somebody ready to tell us what we want to hear. That can be fixed.

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So here's how we do it.

Start by asking us. Before anybody decides what my generation wants, put some of us in the room, ask, and then take the answers seriously.

Govern for the long term, which starts with getting things done. On that same panel, Mike Gallagher had the simplest version of this one: "You got to fulfill your promises." The SAVE America Act passed the House in February and died in the Senate (looking at you, John Thune). Meanwhile, President Trump has fought to give my generation the wins we need and deserve. He moved in January to ban large institutional investors from buying up single-family homes, and that ban is now law. People my age want to buy a home and start a family, and we need more wins like that one, faster.

Make room for us. Young Republicans should be writing policy, running campaigns, and putting their own names on the ballot.

None of this gets fixed with one column or one election, and we're doing the work without Charlie now. This is a conversation we have to keep having, and I plan to keep having it.

If you hold office or lead a county party, go sit down with the young Republicans in your area when you don't need anything from them. President Trump already proved my generation can be won.

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And if you're a young conservative who's as frustrated as I am, I'm not saying our party has all the answers. But we have to stay and fight, and we have to vote. This is going to be our country one day, and if we don't vote now, we might not have much of a country left to lead.

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