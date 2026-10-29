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A Federal Grand Jury Is Returning Indictments Against Noncitizens Registered to Vote in California

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 29, 2026 8:00 AM
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A Federal Grand Jury Is Returning Indictments Against Noncitizens Registered to Vote in California
Poll workers stand outside despite rainy weather on the first day of early voting in Minnesota at the Elections & Voter Services building, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Bill Essayli, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, announced last night that a federal grand jury began returning indictments against noncitizens. Democrats insist this isn't happening, but we have at least three examples that it is.

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The three noncitizens were identified as Sulema De Leon, a Mexican national, who illegally registered in 2013 and voted in 2020; Butleng Taing, a Cambodian national, who illegally registered in 2021 and voted in 2022 and 2024; and Rouzbeh Seyamaknejad, a Canadian national, illegally registered in 2018.

"Every illegal vote by a noncitizen cancels out an American citizen’s lawful vote. Election integrity is nonnegotiable. We will hold accountable anyone who unlawfully participates in our elections and those who aid them," Essayli wrote on X.

Democrats see nothing wrong with this.

Yesterday, a federal judge said Essayli is "unlawfully running the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles" and barred him from two criminal cases. The judge gave the Justice Department five business days to request a stay pending appeal, and it will be appealed to the Supreme Court.

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The timing is not a coincidence.

They'll soon shift to saying "Okay, this is happening, but you're racist for noticing."

This is also true. The administration is working to clean up fraud in California, where Los Angeles election officials say they have no way of verifying citizenship beyond "Trust me, bro."

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | CORRUPTION | DOJ | ELECTION INTEGRITY
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