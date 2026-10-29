A Federal Grand Jury Is Returning Indictments Against Noncitizens Registered to Vote in California

Bill Essayli, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, announced last night that a federal grand jury began returning indictments against noncitizens. Democrats insist this isn't happening, but we have at least three examples that it is.

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Today, a federal grand jury began returning indictments against noncitizens registered to vote in California.



Three Los Angeles County noncitizens were indicted on federal election fraud charges:



Sulema De Leon, a Mexican national, illegally registered in 2013, voted in 2020,… pic.twitter.com/FutranBDQ4 — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 29, 2026

The three noncitizens were identified as Sulema De Leon, a Mexican national, who illegally registered in 2013 and voted in 2020; Butleng Taing, a Cambodian national, who illegally registered in 2021 and voted in 2022 and 2024; and Rouzbeh Seyamaknejad, a Canadian national, illegally registered in 2018.

"Every illegal vote by a noncitizen cancels out an American citizen’s lawful vote. Election integrity is nonnegotiable. We will hold accountable anyone who unlawfully participates in our elections and those who aid them," Essayli wrote on X.

No one is going to be able to say that they weren't warned. Vote illegally in our elections at your own peril. Don't expect to pay the sympathy card once you get caught. Americans are in no mood for forgiveness on this issue. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) October 29, 2026

Democrats see nothing wrong with this.

This is why they are trying to remove Bill.



We must keep him on these cases. https://t.co/zYzZ5MbIug — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 29, 2026

Yesterday, a federal judge said Essayli is "unlawfully running the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles" and barred him from two criminal cases. The judge gave the Justice Department five business days to request a stay pending appeal, and it will be appealed to the Supreme Court.

At almost the same time Judge Carter issued his nonsensical ruling. https://t.co/eDbptwUV0a — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 29, 2026

The timing is not a coincidence.

Bookmark this post and comment it every time someone attempts to say, “without evidence.”



This is the d**n evidence.



We have evidence.



They can no longer claim we don’t. https://t.co/3dbNCP7QdQ — Stella X (@Stellaaa) October 29, 2026

They'll soon shift to saying "Okay, this is happening, but you're racist for noticing."

Anyone with a functioning brain knows that in any scenario, for every one you catch there are 100+ that you didn’t. https://t.co/x8fFMUHvLp — Webmiester (@Webmiester) October 29, 2026

This is also true. The administration is working to clean up fraud in California, where Los Angeles election officials say they have no way of verifying citizenship beyond "Trust me, bro."

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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