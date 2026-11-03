11 Kansas City-Area Residents Indicted in $400,000 COVID Loan Fraud Scheme

Eleven Kansas City metropolitan residents have been indicted for their roles in a conspiracy that resulted in over $400,000 in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans being issued under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

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Gerri Jackman, 54; Gabriel Briones, 32; Michael Davis, 31; Christopher Jackman, 37; John Jackman, 35; Antonio O’Field, 35; Rashonda Pitts, 46; Adrian Smith, aka Adrian Truth, 39; Ayshawn Smith, 39; Flora Stevenson, 50; and Victoria Townsend, 33, were charged in a 21-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City on October 28, 2026. This is one of many federal fraud cases pursued under the leadership of President Donald Trump and through the establishment of the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

According to the indictment, Gerri Jackman prepared and filed fraudulent PPP loan applications on behalf of the other co-conspirators. She allegedly received payments of approximately $2,000 from the loan proceeds for her assistance in filing false and fraudulent PPP loan applications. Gerri Jackman created fraudulent IRS forms for nonexistent businesses, the indictment says, and inflated income for existing businesses in order to qualify the borrower for a PPP loan. All but one of the borrowers received two PPP loans of $20,833. One of the defendants received PPP loans of $20,833 and $29,166.

NEW: 11 Kansas City defendants indicted in $400k COVID fraud scheme. Great work by @USAO_WDMO and @IRS_CI. — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) October 29, 2026

In addition to the conspiracy, Gerri Jackman is charged with 20 counts of wire fraud. Each of the remaining defendants is also charged with aiding and abetting her in two of those wire fraud counts for the fraudulent loans they received. The indictment also contains a forfeiture allegation, which would require each of the defendants to forfeit to the government any property obtained from the proceeds of the alleged offenses, including a money judgment of $41,666 for each defendant.

Eleven Kansas City metropolitan residents have been indicted for their roles in a conspiracy that resulted in over $400,000 in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans being issued under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. https://t.co/DKOGr7OtnD @IRS_CI — U.S. Attorney WDMO (@USAO_WDMO) October 29, 2026

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

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This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul S. Becker. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

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