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Duffy: All Nine People on Board Killed in Florida Learjet Crash

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Nov 01, 2026 4:30 PM
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Duffy: All Nine People on Board Killed in Florida Learjet Crash
Townhall Media

[Editor's note: This story contains video of a fatal aircraft crash. Viewer discretion is advised]

A Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida at 12:50 PM, killing all nine people on board,  according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. 

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The jet departed from Austin, Texas and was headed to the Bahamas. 

We don't know why it crashed. Video posted to social media shows a large crater and massive amounts of debris around the crash site. 

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News Topics FLORIDA | VIDEO
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