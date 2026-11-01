Duffy: All Nine People on Board Killed in Florida Learjet Crash

[Editor's note: This story contains video of a fatal aircraft crash. Viewer discretion is advised]

A Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida at 12:50 PM, killing all nine people on board, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

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The jet departed from Austin, Texas and was headed to the Bahamas.

We don't know why it crashed. Video posted to social media shows a large crater and massive amounts of debris around the crash site.

Today's plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy Here's what we know: - At 12:50 PM ET, a Learjet 60 crashed in a neighborhood near Cresthaven, FL - All 9 people on board were killed - The aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas - The FAA is sending a team to the scene to support the @NTSB's investigation Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost — @FAANews & @USDOT are closely monitoring this crash and will share updates as we learn more — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 1, 2026

BREAKING: New footage captures the aircraft crash in Greenacres, Florida. Preliminary information suggests the aircraft that crashed is a business jet. https://t.co/pMEsJerhgZ — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 1, 2026

BREAKING: Plane crashes in Palm Beach. County, Florida; fire and debris field seen. The plane type or any casualties are unknown at this time. https://t.co/Hf4wq3ooUZ — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) November 1, 2026

The private jet that went down just miles from Mar-a-Lago had 9 people on board, according to the FAA. The plane crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida. The aircraft had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was on its way to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when it crashed. According to the New York Post, the plane took a "sharp right turn" before nosediving into the ground from about 8,000 feet. The plane is a $2 million Learjet 60, according to the Post. Witnesses on the ground say the crash sounded like a missile. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 1, 2026

FOOTAGE: A plane crashed in Greenacres, Florida, in Palm Beach County. Video from the scene shows fires burning, a crater in the roadway, and debris spread across a wet Street. The aircraft type and number of casualties are not yet known. https://t.co/tGGe0Q0hub — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 1, 2026

“We’re out of time.” Those may be some of the last words heard from the cockpit of the private jet that plunged into a Florida neighborhood Sunday. Audio circulating online appears to capture the pilots of the Learjet 60 talking with air traffic control before the crash in Greenacres, Palm Beach County. The FAA says nine people were on board, flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. Instead of a vacation, the jet dropped from cruising altitude almost straight down and exploded into a mobile home park just before 1 p.m. Reports say none of the nine survived. Nine families woke up expecting a trip to paradise, and tonight they’re getting the worst call of their lives. The NTSB is now trying to figure out what went so wrong, so fast. What do you think could cause a jet to fall out of the sky that quickly? — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) November 1, 2026

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#UPDATE Viewer/Listener Discretion Advised — the final seconds of the ATC audio from N722BD are chilling. Learjet 60 N722BD (s/n 60-271) crashed ~12:50 p.m. local in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, FL near Military Trail & Cresthaven. FAA confirms 9 people aboard. Departed Austin (KAUS) for North Eleuthera, Bahamas. Extreme uncontrolled descent exceeding –32,000 ft/min; large crater, fire, and debris. Military Trail closed. NTSB leading the investigation. Circulating LiveATC audio captures the last moments, including mayday calls, reports of an overspeed condition with descent rates of 10,000–22,000+ ft/min, and final transmissions. The audio is difficult to hear. Identities and full official details remain pending. #N722BD #PlaneCrash #Florida #Learjet60 — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) November 1, 2026

More information on the Learjet 60 crash in Florida. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 1, 2026

WATCH: Video captures the moment an aircraft crashing at high speed in Palm Beach County, Florida. The aircraft is now believed to be a Learjet 60, a business jet capable of carrying up to 9 passengers. https://t.co/wT0ha6h9lg — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 1, 2026

A Learjet 60 (N722BD) from Austin crashed into a Greenacres, FL mobile home park near Military Trail & 10th Ave N after a rapid vertical descent. The impact downing power lines caused a huge fireball and crater. Officials report multiple fatalities; totals remain unconfirmed. Florida - Plane Crash — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) November 1, 2026

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