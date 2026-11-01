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Hollywood Convenience Store Owner Charged in Alleged $500,000 SNAP Fraud Scheme

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Nov 01, 2026 6:00 PM
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Hollywood Convenience Store Owner Charged in Alleged $500,000 SNAP Fraud Scheme
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

A Hollywood convenience store owner has been charged in connection with a years-long scheme to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by purchasing more than $500,000 in cash and using the benefits to buy merchandise for resale. 

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According to court records, Al Amin, 52, of Hollywood, conspired with others to purchase Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards from SNAP recipients for approximately half their available benefit amounts in cash. Amin and his co-conspirators then allegedly used the fraudulently obtained cards to purchase bulk merchandise from various retailers. Amin allegedly used the merchandise to stock his convenience store and sold additional merchandise to other store owners in the area. 

Amin is charged with conspiracy to obtain unauthorized use, transfer, acquisition, or possession of benefits and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison on the SNAP conspiracy charge and up to 20 years on the wire fraud conspiracy count. 

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U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge José R. Figueroa of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Miami, and Inspector General John Walk of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) made the announcement.

HSI Miami and the USDA Office of Inspector General are investigating the case, with assistance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations. 

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph A. Cooley is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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This case was brought as part of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

Related court documents and information may be found on the website of the District Court for the Southern District of Florida at www.sdfl.uscourts.gov or at http://pacer.sdfl.uscourts.gov, under case number 26-mj-06617.

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News Topics FLORIDA | FRAUD | LAW AND ORDER | SNAP | USDA
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