A Pennsylvania Welfare Coordinator Was Busted for Allegedly Trading EBT Cards for This

A Pennsylvania welfare coordinator is facing allegations that she stole more than $20,000 in food stamp benefits to trade for things like crack cocaine. Sheila McDonald, of Pittsburgh, worked for the Lehigh County Assistance Office in Allentown.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say she took 48 SNAP/EBT cards and carried out more than 270 unauthorized transactions. McDonald's job was safeguarding those EBT cards.

Pa. welfare supervisor allegedly stole $20K in food stamps, traded EBT cards for crack cocaine: prosecutors https://t.co/oWM3314u53 pic.twitter.com/8tfC9zACLw — New York Post (@nypost) October 20, 2026

Here's more:

Four unauthorized transactions on an EBT card that never reached its intended recipient triggered an investigation in November of last year, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan and Pennsylvania State Inspector General Michelle Henry. McDonald had been employed at the office since January 2024, serving as a clerical supervisor and EBT coordinator, authorities said. Along with access to the benefit cards, McDonald could view recipients’ birth dates and Social Security numbers, prosecutors said. On Nov. 7, 2025, McDonald allegedly activated one of the missing cards by phone, providing the intended recipient’s birth date and the final four digits of their Social Security number, investigators said. Investigators also linked a phone number associated with McDonald to the activation of the missing card and similar activity involving other EBT accounts, prosecutors said. Authorities allege that security video obtained Nov. 19 showed McDonald using the EBT card to withdraw $20 in cash and pay for purchases at two stores — a grocery and a convenience shop.

Officials replaced the EBT cards affected by the scheme, and McDonald has been suspended and barred from accessing Department of Human Services systems. She's been charged with six felonies including access device fraud, receiving stolen property, and two theft offenses and two conspiracy counts.

🚨Her job was to safeguard EBT cards for families in need.



Instead, prosecutors say Pennsylvania welfare coordinator Sheila McDonald traded stolen cards for CRACK COCAINE and stole over $20,000 in benefits.



It’s not just Minnesota. The fraud and abuse are rampant EVERYWHERE. pic.twitter.com/aWafamseJK — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 21, 2026

The fraud and abuse are everywhere, and we need leaders committed to weeding it out, punishing the offenders, and making sure it stops happening.

corrupt bureaucrats are at the heart of all fraud. — julezy (@JulezySays) October 20, 2026

Yes, they are.

Whether facilitating it or turning a blind eye to it.

Democrats be like: you can’t cut welfare, ppl will starve https://t.co/3YsZZsvHHp — Bulldog 🏈 🇺🇸 (@Bulldog78932701) October 20, 2026

"Tax the rich so they pay their fare share."

What part of that "fair share" is McDonald stealing $20,000 in benefits meant for low-income Pennsylvanians?

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.