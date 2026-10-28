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Fire at Savannah River Site Triggers 'Site Area Emergency' in South Carolina

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 28, 2026 9:02 PM
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Fire at Savannah River Site Triggers 'Site Area Emergency' in South Carolina
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File

A fire has been reported at the Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina. 

The 310-square-mile site produced plutonium and tritium for use in the manufacture of nuclear weapons from its inception in the early 1950s until the end of the Cold War, according to the Department of Energy. 

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In 1992, the focus at SRS turned to environmental cleanup, nuclear materials management, and research and development activities.

The Savannah River Site later said there is "no indication of a consequence beyond the Savannah River Site boundaries." 

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News Topics DOE | ENERGY | FIREARMS | NATIONAL SECURITY | SOUTH CAROLINA
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