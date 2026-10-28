Fire at Savannah River Site Triggers 'Site Area Emergency' in South Carolina

A fire has been reported at the Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina.

The 310-square-mile site produced plutonium and tritium for use in the manufacture of nuclear weapons from its inception in the early 1950s until the end of the Cold War, according to the Department of Energy.

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In 1992, the focus at SRS turned to environmental cleanup, nuclear materials management, and research and development activities.

The Savannah River Site later said there is "no indication of a consequence beyond the Savannah River Site boundaries."

An event is in progress that has triggered emergency response activities at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site. This message is being sent to you as part of our emergency response organization information process. — Savannah River Site (@SRSNews) October 28, 2026

Savannah River Site (SRS) officials have declared a Site Area Emergency at 5:39 p.m. on 10-28-26 at the Site located near Aiken, SC. — Savannah River Site (@SRSNews) October 28, 2026

At this time, there is no indication of a consequence beyond the Savannah River Site boundaries. When more specific information is available, including further media contact information, it will be provided to you through the Site’s public information staff. — Savannah River Site (@SRSNews) October 28, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: A fire at the Department of Energy's Savannah River nuclear site in South Carolina has triggered a SITE AREA EMERGENCY and an "unfiltered ground-level RADIOLOGICAL release," per WRDW Workers are SHELTERED-IN-PLACE and air, river, and rail traffic is HEAVILY restricted. Luckily, the fire has been CONTAINED, and officials believe they can prevent further contamination. Let's hope these folks are MUCH more competent than those who said the East Palestine, Ohio contamination was contained. Praying for their success, and I'll provide updates as soon as I get them 🙏🏻 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 29, 2026

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: Fire at the Savannah River nuclear lab triggered an "unfiltered ground-level radiological release" and a shelter-in-place order The emergency dispatch says the fire was contained to one room at Savannah River National Laboratory, inside the Energy Department's 310-square-mile weapons complex in South Carolina, and that radioactive material escaped at ground level without passing through the building's filters. Workers in Area A were held behind barricades for about half an hour after 5 p.m., then let out while nobody else was allowed in, and both the dispatch and the site's statement say there's no sign of anything reaching beyond the fence. No cause has been given. Savannah River is where America's tritium for nuclear warheads gets handled and where excess plutonium and decades of weapons waste are processed, so "one room" at this site means something different than it would anywhere else. The site runs a radiological-release drill every year, which is why the shelter order came fast, but the questions now belong to the Energy Department: what burned, what got out, how much, and whether the monitors at the boundary agree with the press release. Source: WRDW, @TheInsiderPaper / Writer: Daniel — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 28, 2026

According to a release from the Savannah River Site, a National Nuclear Security Administration site, at 5:39 p.m. today a site area emergency was declared following a fire at the Savannah River National Laboratory that has since been extinguished. Per the release, “No contamination has been reported outside the affected facility.” In addition to precautionary measures put in place, a temporary flight restriction (TFR) was put in place over the area, with the TFR calling the incident a “US GOVT NUCLEAR INCIDENT.” — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 29, 2026

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JUST IN: Emergency response triggered by a reported fire and radiological release at a nuclear research facility in South Carolina; no off-site danger reported. https://t.co/pPFmwV26nO — WBC24 (@WBC24News) October 28, 2026

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