Las Vegas Man Gets 5 Years for Molotov Attack on Tesla Collision Center

A Las Vegas man who admitted to using a firearm and Molotov cocktails to destroy and damage vehicles and property at a Tesla-branded repair facility in March 2025 was sentenced earlier this week by United States District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey to 60 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

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Court records say in the early morning hours on March 18, 2025, Paul Hyon Kim shot out two exterior security cameras at the Tesla Collision Center Las Vegas with a .300 Blackout AR-platform semiautomatic rifle.

The government recommended a 240-month prison sentence.

“The Department of Justice has been clear: anyone who participates in domestic terrorism will suffer severe legal consequences,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada. “There is no place for violence as a means of resolving political differences in our democracy. We will continue to work with our federal and local partners to prevent, disrupt, and deter unlawful acts of violence, whatever their motive remains.”

Kim spray-painted the word “RESIST” in large capital letters on the double entrance doors. Kim then fired several shots into Tesla vehicles parked in front of the repair facility. Next, Kim threw three Molotov cocktails into three vehicles; two exploded and erupted into flames, and a third did not detonate. In total, five vehicles were destroyed beyond repair. Kim fled on foot to his car, then drove away.

“Today’s sentencing highlights the undeniable power of task force partnerships,” said Special Agent in Charge Christopher S. Delzotto for the FBI Las Vegas Field Office. “Keeping our streets safe requires unified action across local, state, and federal lines. Our badges may be different, but we stand completely united against crime.”

Las Vegas Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Tesla Collision Center Arson 🔗https://t.co/k2ncs8uekg https://t.co/51KfWfttZD — US Attorney Nevada (@USAO_NV) October 14, 2026

“Threats to public safety will be taken seriously,” said Special Agent in Charge John Wester, San Francisco Field Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). “Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated. ATF deployed our experts in arson-related crimes in response to this incident. Those experts included members of our Arson Task Force. The Arson Task Force is a collaboration between ATF and the Clark County Fire Department. Utilized at the scene were a certified fire investigator, bomb technician, certified explosive specialist, an accelerant detection K9, as well as special agents from our local field office that also responded to the incident. We are pleased with today’s sentencing. Combatting violent crime is at the forefront of our mission. ATF is committed to working alongside our partners to ensure crimes of this nature are brought to justice.”

In February 2026, Kim pleaded guilty to two counts of arson of property used in interstate commerce; one count of attempted arson of property used in interstate commerce; and one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device).

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First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada, Special Agent in Charge Christopher S. Delzotto for the FBI Las Vegas Division, and Special Agent in Charge John Wester for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) San Francisco Field Division made the announcement.

The FBI, ATF, and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case with significant assistance from the Clark County Fire Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jake Operskalski and Dan Cowhig prosecuted the case.

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