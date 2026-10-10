Nine Dead, Including Two Children, in Erie Mass Shooting

Nine people, including two children, were killed in a shootout on Friday night in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The suspected shooter is dead, and there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

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I’ve spoken with Mayor Devlin and offered my Administration’s full support following the tragic mass shooting in Erie last night — killing nine of our fellow Pennsylvanians. My heart breaks for this family. Lori and I are praying for their loved ones and the entire Erie community. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) October 10, 2026

My heart goes out to the victims, their families and loved ones who lost their lives in this senseless tragedy in Erie. I have reached out to officials in Erie to offer any assistance my office can provide as they search for answers and process this awful crime. https://t.co/7oVLOJWLge — PA Attorney General Dave Sunday (@PAAttorneyGen) October 10, 2026

House shooting in Erie, PA 9 dead, including children. 💔 Footage from @WRAL you can hear GUNSHOTS ring out. Police say the suspect is dead, no threat to community, and the details surrounding the shooting are “deeply disturbing.” ⬇️ https://t.co/K9frCQ6edV — Kiki Danger (@itskikidanger) October 10, 2026

Nine people, including two children, are reported dead after a mass shooting and an hours-long standoff in Erie. According to CBS affiliate Erie News Now, police were called to Perry Street around 5 p.m. on Friday after witnesses reported seeing a man firing a gun before he entered a home. Two women were found dead in the street, and more victims were found dead inside the home. https://t.co/4TuLyNvVs4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 10, 2026

Blayre and I are thinking of the entire Erie community as we pray for the victims and their loved ones who were killed in the horrific and senseless mass shooting last night. All of Pennsylvania joins you in mourning as we also pray for the first responders who encountered this tragedy and are now investigating. @PAStatePolice are in touch with Erie Police and have offered any assistance they may need. May the memories of the victims be a blessing to all who knew them. — Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis (@LGAustinDavis) October 10, 2026

Nine people, including two children, were found dead following a mass shooting and hours-long standoff in Erie, Pennsylvania. Police said the suspect was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and that all deaths occurred before officers arrived. Watch OAN on OAN Live for more updates. — One America News (@OANN) October 10, 2026

BREAKING: A mass shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania has left multiple people dead, including two children. A local affiliate reports nine dead, but that number has not been independently confirmed. Witnesses say the suspect was seen firing a gun before going into a house Friday night. A SWAT team arrived and tried to get him to surrender, but more shots were heard from inside. Police say the suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Officers called it one of the most heartbreaking scenes they have ever encountered. The victims haven't been identified, and there is no known motive yet. Pray for the families, the children, and the officers who walked into that house. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 10, 2026

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