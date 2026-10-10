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Nine Dead, Including Two Children, in Erie Mass Shooting

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 10, 2026 1:02 PM
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Nine Dead, Including Two Children, in Erie Mass Shooting
Townhall Media

Nine people, including two children, were killed in a shootout on Friday night in Erie, Pennsylvania. 

The suspected shooter is dead, and there’s no ongoing threat to the public. 

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News Topics CBS NEWS | CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE | MASS SHOOTING | PENNSYLVANIA
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