Democrat Operative Says Electing Brown Is Key to Building Progressive Movement

A new video shows an Ohio Democrat operative admitting that electing Sherrod Brown to the Senate is key to getting far-left policies passed.

The video obtained by The Post Millennial shows someone identified as Zoie Smith saying: “The youth, especially in, like, Hungary, in the Balkans, in Eastern Europe, they had such a strong history with all of the color revolutions being started by the youth, by students.

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“So I think that ousting Viktor Orban wasn’t necessarily like, ‘How do we get the youth on board to vote. It was like a youth and college and young-person-led movement.”

“I cover a lot of young people in this area. I mean, it includes Ohio State, and they’re upset that we didn’t put up more progressive candidates on the Democratic ticket. And in response to that, is, growing a progressive is something that starts truly at the grassroots level: electing a progressive to city council. Electing a progressive to school board. And we’re trying to accomplish that in Columbus alone. If we want to build a progressive movement, it first starts with getting a Democrat in office. New York City was not able to have a candidate like [Zohran] Mamdani, have a candidate like AOC, or a person like AOC emerge because they were a Republican state that automatically took a massive swing to the left. These are blue states that have built the framework, and, like, the public ‘consent’ is the wrong word to use, but, like, condition the public conscience to accept more progressive candidates.”

“And in Ohio, to protect the progressive movement, we’ve got to get Democrats in at higher levels of office. And it’s not going to be changed by not voting or by being mad that we don’t have more progressive candidates. It’s going to start by electing a freaking Democrat.”

Other person: “So Brown would be the key to the door?”

Smith: “Yes, exactly. Exactly. Because the thing with Brown, and all of the Senate races: we’ve got to do it again in 18 months. So this is a special election. So this is just the start.”

Ohio Dem operative reveals on undercover camera that electing Sherrod Brown is "key" to getting far-leftist policies passed. https://t.co/aPPnzsEvu1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 8, 2026

Yikes. She said the quiet part out loud. — Team Husted (@TeamHusted) October 8, 2026

@SherrodBrown is a far-leftist hoping to push the communist agenda into Ohio. A staffer explains how they did it in NY with Mamdani and plan to do the same here with Brown as their puppet. — Leisa Cole 🇺🇸 8024 (@Leisa8024) October 8, 2026

On Nov. 3, Ohio voters will decide whether to elect Democrat Sherrod Brown or Republican Jon Husted to Congress. That election, along with a few others, will decide which party controls the Senate.

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