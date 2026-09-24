Vance: Trump Admin Booting 750,000 From Obamacare Over Fraud, Saving $2.2 Billion

The Trump administration will boot about 750,000 people who are accused of fraud from Obamacare, which should save taxpayers $2.2 billion, Vice President J.D. Vance said.

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Vance leads a task force that aims to eliminate fraud. The Trump administration will ask for verification of another 419,000 people, he said. The administration will verify that these people are all legal residents and meet income requirements.

Vice President JD Vance says the Trump administration is stopping Obamacare enrollment for roughly 750,000 people it believes are improperly enrolled, part of an effort he says will save $2.2 billion in taxpayer money.



“We're actually making sure that the people receiving… pic.twitter.com/rJQ3GzipK6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 22, 2026

The “common-sense” move follows relaxed eligibility requirements during the Biden administration.

The task force is led by HHS Secretary RFK Jr., Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Administrator of the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Andrew Ferguson.

The Biden administration incentivized brokers to enroll people into Obamacare while relaxing eligibility, which it wasn’t checking, Vance said.

.@VP: We are stopping Obamacare enrollment for about 750,000 people who we believe are fraudulently enrolled in the program and doing additional verification checks on about 419,000 more to make sure they meet the requirements. https://t.co/mrv5PjG7f6 pic.twitter.com/S4IJq3ixc5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 22, 2026

"We're actually making sure that the people receiving Obamacare subsidies are actually entitled to receive them," Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday.

Vance said that the amount of fraud stopped would save 550,000 American children’s worth of healthcare that was going to fraudsters.

“This is what the fraud task force is all about: on the one hand, saving the American taxpayers’ money, and on the other hand, ensuring that these programs that are very important, that ensure that low-income kids can see a doctor, that ensure that our elderly Americans get the healthcare that they need. These programs, they are important, but they’re not going to exist unless we stop the fraud,” Vance said.

Trump officials plan to cut hundreds of thousands from Affordable Care Act, claiming 'fraud' — WaPo — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 24, 2026

In one case, the fraud task force found a fraud ring that had 40 agents who had funneled 50,000 people into Obamacare fraudulently.

🚨 JUST IN: In a STUNNING revelation, VP JD Vance says an Obamacare fraud ring had 40 brokerage agents that funneled 50,000 THOUSAND people into the system — "FRAUDULENTLY"



And many of them were NOT CITIZENS.



"Most of those people were not eligible either they didn't meet the… pic.twitter.com/XLbJvSFu2M — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 22, 2026

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“We had a system in this country that rewarded brokers that made people rich for enrolling fake people in programs that are meant to ensure that our fellow citizens have healthcare,” Vance said. “This was a scandal.

Medicare and Medicaid programs don’t work in a low-trust society, Dr. Oz said earlier this week. Grifters, drifters, and other bad apples sprinted to where the money was during COVID. From 2015-2020, Obamacare had 10 million enrollees.

During COVID, that number jumped to 22 million because the Biden administration weakened the guardrails. About 35 percent of people on Obamacare haven’t used the program by seeing a doctor or receiving prescription medicine, which means those accounts are likely fraudulent, Oz said.

This year, 1.1 million people entered Obamacare programs with no Social Security number, no ID numbers, and these people are getting “full freight” insurance, Oz said.

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