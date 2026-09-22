The Trump Administration Is Expected to Announce One of Its Largest Anti-Fraud Crackdowns Yet

The Trump administration is expected to unveil one of its largest anti-fraud actions yet.

The White House Fraud Task Force is planning to formally announce the removal of roughly 760,000 fraudulent Obamacare enrollees. The administration says many are ineligible for coverage, some were unaware they had been enrolled, and others may not exist at all. The cleanup is expected to save taxpayers about $2.2 billion as the Trump administration escalates its war on waste, fraud, and abuse.

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Vice President JD Vance and the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz, are expected to lead the announcement.

🚨 BREAKING: VP JD Vance's anti-fraud task force is hereby PURGING 760,000 THOUSAND allegedly fraudulent Obamacare enrollments, saying they either do not EXIST or are not eligible — WSJ



Roughly $2.2 BILLION in savings



THIS IS A BOMBSHELL!



Obamacare is one huge FRAUD RACKET… pic.twitter.com/5FCfs8otvR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 22, 2026

The announcement will also include the removal of hundreds of Obamacare brokers and agents, along with a moratorium on new broker enrollments. Because brokers are paid by insurance companies and often receive incentives tied to enrollment volume, the system can reward aggressive sign-ups and create opportunities for fraud.

The administration says roughly 40 brokers and agents were responsible for nearly 50,000 fraudulent enrollments, at an estimated cost of $45 million to taxpayers. Officials have already removed about 66 brokers and agents from the Marketplace and plan to eliminate another 469 as part of the broader crackdown.

The federal government also plans to end a Biden-era policy that reportedly allowed enrollees to continue receiving benefits even after declining to provide required identity and eligibility documentation. The change would restore a basic safeguard: applicants who cannot verify that they are real people and qualify for coverage should not continue receiving taxpayer-funded subsidies.

In an era when entitlement programs are often treated as politically untouchable, the Trump administration is pursuing a different approach: not broad cuts to eligibility or wholesale dismantling of the programs, but an insistence that taxpayer money go only to those who actually qualify. By removing ineligible enrollees, rooting out fraud, and restoring basic verification safeguards, the administration is showing how to reduce bloat without immediately attacking benefits for legitimate recipients.

If every dollar is spent more wisely, the programs become smaller, more accountable, and harder to defend as endlessly expanding entitlements. That creates a path for a future administration to pursue more serious reforms.

.@VP Vance’s Fraud Task Force is WINNING the War on Fraud 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SWBzE20CGO — White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud (@WHFraudTF) September 18, 2026

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