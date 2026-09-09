Orange County Man Sentenced to 30 Years in $270M Medi-Cal Fraud Scheme

An Orange County man was sentenced today to 360 months in federal prison for masterminding a massive healthcare fraud scheme in which nearly $270 million in fraudulent claims were submitted to Medi-Cal over an 11-month span.

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Those claims sought expensive prescription drugs containing generic ingredients that were not medically necessary and, many times, were not provided to the purported recipients.

Paul Richard Randall, 67, was sentenced by United States District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, who also ordered him to pay $178,746,556 in restitution.

Randall pleaded guilty on April 7 to one count of wire fraud committed while on release.

“This defendant took advantage of California’s weak systems allowing him to submit $270 million in fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in less than a year,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Today’s prison sentence underscore’s our department’s determination to aggressively punish criminals who steal from public health programs.”

Randall, along with Kyrollos Mekail, 38, of Moreno Valley, and Patricia Anderson, 59, of West Hills, took advantage of Medi-Cal’s suspension of its requirement that healthcare providers obtain prior authorization before providing certain healthcare services or medications as a condition of reimbursement. The suspension of the prior authorization requirements was part of an ongoing transition of Medi-Cal’s prescription drug program to a new payment system.

“Paul Randall exploited a temporary change in Medi-Cal’s prescription drug reimbursement system to steal hundreds of millions of hard-earned taxpayer dollars meant to help California’s neediest residents,” said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. “Today’s sentence sends a clear message to those who would abuse our public benefit programs to line their own pockets: The Fraud Division will aggressively prosecute you and seek to hold you accountable to the fullest extent permissible under the law.”

Medi-Cal is California’s Medicaid program, a public health insurance program which provides healthcare services for the state’s neediest residents, including low-income individuals, persons with disabilities, and individuals in foster care.

“This case exposes unbridled greed at the expense of patients and taxpayers,” said Acting Deputy Inspector General for Investigations Miranda L. Bennett at the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG).

“Stealing funds meant for essential care and corrupting medical decisions through kickbacks is deeply harmful and erodes trust in our health care system. HHS-OIG, together with our law enforcement partners, will continue to pursue those who exploit federal health care programs and ensure they are held fully accountable.”

Through a business called Monte Vista Pharmacy, Randall and his co-schemers exploited Medi-Cal’s prior authorization suspension by billing Medi-Cal tens of millions of dollars per month for dispensing high-reimbursement, non-contracted, generic drugs through Monte Vista Pharmacy. Some prescription medications purportedly were to treat pain and included Folite tablets, a vitamin available over the counter.

“The amount of money Paul Randall stole from California taxpayers through his fraud scheme is staggering,” said Patrick Grandy, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “By exploiting a loophole in the Medi-Cal system, he was able to bill nearly $270 million dollars, then launder it to evade detection and pay kickbacks to his co-schemers. Today’s sentencing sends a strong message to anyone considering defrauding health care benefit programs that the federal government is actively seeking fraudulent claims and will pursue prosecution.”

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Normally, these high-cost reimbursement medications would have required prior authorization under Medi-Cal’s old payment system. Medication involved in this scheme was medically unnecessary, frequently was not dispensed to patients, and procured by kickbacks.

From May 2022 to April 2023, Monte Vista billed Medi-Cal more than $269 million and was paid more than $178 million for 19 expensive, non-contracted drugs containing low-cost, generic ingredients that were not medically necessary, not provided, or both.

Randall also admitted that he committed the offense while on release in another criminal tax case in the Central District of California.

Randall and others then laundered their illicit proceeds by transferring the proceeds of the Medi-Cal fraud scheme to a third party to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks to Anderson, to promote the fraud scheme and to conceal and disguise the transfers from detection by law enforcement.

Randall caused the wiring of at least approximately $269,120,829 in false and fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal for purportedly dispensing the fraud scheme medications that Anderson prescribed, on which Medi-Cal paid at least approximately $178,746,556. Randall started this fraud scheme while awaiting sentencing in another federal criminal case.

In his plea agreement, Randall agreed to forfeit property obtained from the fraud, including bank account balances exceeding $17 million, three vehicles, seven properties, and sports memorabilia, such as Mickey Mantle and Jackie Robinson baseball cards worth hundreds of thousands of dollars and Kobe Bryant game-worn and signed sneakers.

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Mekail pleaded guilty in August 2024 to two counts of healthcare fraud and awaits sentencing. Anderson is charged with two counts of healthcare fraud, and the criminal case against her is still pending. A criminal complaint was filed against Christina Mareik, a.k.a. “Christina Marie Sanchez Hernandez”, charging her with healthcare fraud and alleging that she played a key role in the Medi-Cal fraud scheme by creating fraudulent prescriptions for Medi-Cal beneficiaries and directing Anderson to sign them. The case against Hernandez is still pending.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), the FBI, and the California Department of Justice investigated this matter.

Assistant United States Attorney Roger A. Hsieh of the Major Frauds Section and Trial Attorney Siobhan M. Namazi of the U.S. Department of Justice, Fraud Enforcement Division, are prosecuting this case. Assistant United States Attorney James E. Dochterman of the Asset Forfeiture and Recovery Section is handling asset forfeiture matters in this case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

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The Department of Justice’s Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program, currently comprised of nine strike forces operating in federal districts across the country, has charged more than 6,200 defendants who collectively billed federal healthcare programs and private insurers more than $45 billion since 2007. In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services, are taking steps to hold providers accountable for their involvement in healthcare fraud schemes.

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