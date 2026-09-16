Man Who Fled to Amsterdam Returns to Face $1.3 Million Medicaid Fraud Charges

Kaamil Omar Sallah, 26, was arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on the evening of September 10, 2026.

This arrest happened approximately nine months after the defendant flew from MSP Airport to Amsterdam on or about November 26, 2025. The Federal Defender's Office coordinated his return after the defendant reported that he wanted to self-surrender and voluntarily return to Minnesota.

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The defendant was indicted by a grand jury on December 16, 2025, and he is charged with four counts of wire fraud. Sallah had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shannon G. Elkins on September 11, 2026.

According to the indictment, Sallah participated in a scheme to fraudulently receive Medicaid benefits from Minnesota’s Housing Stability Services (HSS) Program, a program designed to help people with disabilities and addictions find and maintain housing. Instead of providing that help, Sallah obtained and misappropriated funds to enrich himself and his coconspirators.

Arrested at Airport, Man Voluntarily Returns to Minnesota to Face Charges of Defrauding $1.3 Million in Housing Stabilization Services Funds | Office of Inspector General | Government Oversight | U.S. Department of Health and Human Services https://t.co/XWF4C2HQib — Diligence International Group (@Diligence_Intl) September 15, 2026

Sallah owned and operated a company called SafeLodgings, Inc. The defendant registered the company in March 2023, and in the same month, submitted paperwork to enroll the company as an HSS Program provider. The company was supposed to provide services to qualifying people in need, including housing consulting, transitioning, and sustaining services.

“I commend the work of our law enforcement partners in coordinating the safe transfer of the defendant back to Minnesota. Sallah will now face justice for his role in defrauding Minnesotans and the American people,” said U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen.

From approximately March 2023 through August 2025, Sallah and his company fraudulently claimed to be entitled to approximately $1.4 million for providing HSS Program services and received nearly $1.3 million. Sallah knowingly submitted fake and inflated bills, and his coconspirators submitted false claims that significantly overrepresented the services through SafeLodgings. In 2024 alone, Sallah claimed to have personally provided more than 3,600 billable service hours of reimbursable services. Sallah additionally hired employees to expand operations at SafeLodgings.

“As alleged in the indictment, Kaamil Sallah defrauded Medicaid for approximately $1.3 million. When he learned he was under investigation, he chose to flee,” said FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson. “This American taxpayer money was designated to help stabilize the housing situation of those in most dire need in our community. The FBI is dedicated to rooting out the fraud that plagues our most vital community services programs, holding fraudsters responsible, and working to ensure those that attempt to flee justice are brought to account.”

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This case was the result of an investigation by the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation, the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Assistant United States Attorneys Rebecca E. Kline, Matthew C. Murphy, and Steven R. Forrest are prosecuting the case. Assistant United States Attorney Craig Baune is handling the seizure and forfeiture of assets.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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