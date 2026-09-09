Twin Sisters, Boyfriend Convicted in $11 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme

A federal jury convicted three defendants on charges relating to a Medicaid fraud scheme through a Henrico-based mental health agency.

Court records say that twin sisters E'mon and Armone' Ambers, 31, and Traquan Brown, 32, participated in a scheme to defraud Medicaid through a mental health agency known as Divine Youth Counseling, LLC.

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E’mon Ambers was Divine Youth’s Chief Executive Officer, and Armone’ Ambers was Divine Youth’s Program Director. Brown, who was in a romantic relationship with E’mon, was employed by Divine Youth and allegedly provided counseling services on behalf of the agency.

According to court documents, between January 2022 and October 2025, Divine Youth submitted more than $11 million in fraudulent claims to Medicaid for mental health services known as Crisis Stabilization and Mobile Crisis.

The defendants falsely claimed that two mental health professionals simultaneously provided services to Medicaid recipients, when in truth, at most a single mental health professional was present for the service. The false claims that two professionals provided “Team Treatment” services caused millions of dollars of loss to Medicaid.

This case is part of the Trump Administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

🚨$11M Medicaid Fraud Trial Conviction



Three defendants were convicted in an $11M Medicaid fraud scheme in the Eastern District of Virginia.



In addition to fraudulent claims submitted to Medicaid, the defendants also paid more than $470k in illegal kickbacks in the form of… https://t.co/CUpIvwnDU9 — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) September 9, 2026

The defendants also paid more than $470,000 in illegal kickbacks in the form of purchasing hotel rooms for Medicaid recipients.

The defendants used the hotel rooms to incentivize recipients to obtain Medicaid services from Divine Youth, a practice the defendants knew and understood was wrong and unlawful.

E'mon and Armone' Ambers were found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud, aggravated identity theft, payment of kickbacks, and transactional money laundering. E'mon faces a mandatory minimum of two years and up to 92 years in prison, and Armone' faces a mandatory minimum of two years and up to 42 years in prison. Brown was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and healthcare fraud. He faces up to ten years in prison. The defendants are scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Court will hold a separate proceeding on Dec. 14 to address the defendants’ forfeiture obligations. The assets subject to forfeiture include $5,937,156.30 in funds seized pursuant to a federal seizure warrant. Additional forfeitable property includes assets involved in the transactional money laundering offenses, including two matching Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons and a residence purchased in Richmond, Texas.

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The FBI’s Richmond Field Office and the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Virginia Office of the Attorney General investigated this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert S. Day, Janet Jin Ah Lee, and Leighton Watson are prosecuting the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division ('Fraud Division'). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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