Four Charged in $19M South Florida SNAP Trafficking Scheme

A grand jury in the Southern District of Florida returned an indictment charging four men for their alleged roles in a years-long scheme to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by exchanging food assistance benefits for cash and fraudulently obtaining more than $19 million in federal funds.

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Court records say that from approximately July 2019 through May 2026, Rajaie Ahmad Ali, 63, residing in Miramar, who is subject to a final order of removal; Sami Jamhour, 43, residing in Hollywood; Cristian Giovanni Amaro, 27, residing in Miami; and Adel Amro, 23, residing in Fort Myers, allegedly conspired to traffic SNAP benefits through SNAP-authorized retail stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“Food stamps exist to help families put food on the table, not to make criminals rich,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. “As alleged, these defendants turned a neighborhood grocery store into a cash-for-food-stamps operation, trafficking more than $19 million in taxpayer-funded benefits for their own profit. Public benefits fraud steals twice: first from taxpayers who fund these programs, and again from the families who rely on them. Working alongside our federal, state, and local partners, we will continue to investigate, prosecute, and dismantle those who exploit programs designed to help our most vulnerable citizens.”

Ali owned Brown Sugar, Jamhour owned Kwik Stop, and Amaro owned Quickie Mini Market—retail stores authorized to accept SNAP benefits in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. According to the charges, Ali and Amaro provided the SNAP point-of-sale (POS) terminals assigned to their stores for use at Kwik Stop, despite program rules prohibiting retailers from sharing terminals.

Four men have been indicted for their alleged roles in a years-long scheme to traffic SNAP benefits and fraudulently obtain more than $19 million in taxpayer funds. Public benefits are meant to feed families, not fund criminal schemes. pic.twitter.com/gl05nxjPkP — US Attorney Reding Quiñones (@USAO_SDFL) July 30, 2026

“Criminals who conspire to steal food assistance dollars from needy Americans to enrich themselves are disgraceful and will be held to account. This was a years-long scheme that amounted to more than $19 million in taxpayer funds being stolen. Outrageous,” said Inspector General John Walk of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General (USDA-OIG). “Working with our law enforcement partners, USDA OIG is a proud partner in the fight to end SNAP fraud.”

Amro allegedly recruited SNAP recipients willing to exchange their electronic benefits for cash. Rather than conducting legitimate food purchases, employees allegedly processed fraudulent transactions through the POS terminals, charging recipients’ electronic benefit transfer cards for inflated amounts and then paying recipients approximately half of the value in cash. The retailers allegedly retained the remaining funds as profit.

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“Government programs like SNAP support American families in need of assistance, ensuring that our citizens do not go hungry,” said Special Agent in Charge Brett Skiles of FBI Miami. “For almost 7 years, these fraudsters allegedly targeted SNAP for illicit gains, stealing millions of dollars from Americans with no remorse to the harm they inflicted upon South Florida communities. This investigation should be a clear message to anyone who targets government programs for ill-gotten gains – the FBI and our local, state, and federal partners will always investigate and bring to justice those who undermine our government and exploit American citizens in need.”

Ali is charged with conspiracy to commit SNAP trafficking, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, and structuring. Ali faces up to 65 years in prison.

Jamhour is charged with conspiracy to commit SNAP trafficking, conspiracy to commit money laundering, three counts of money laundering, and four counts of structuring. Jamhour faces up to 50 years in prison.

Amro is charged with conspiracy to commit SNAP trafficking, SNAP trafficking, and money laundering. Amro faces up to 30 years in prison.

Amaro is charged with conspiracy to commit SNAP trafficking, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, and structuring. Amaro faces up to 55 years in prison.

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FBI Miami and the USDA-OIG, Southeast Region, are investigating the case, with assistance from the City of Miami Police Department and the West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosenfeld is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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