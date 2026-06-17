Brooklyn Retailer Indicted for Allegedly Stealing $640,000 in Ohio SNAP Benefits

A Brooklyn, New York retailer has been indicted for taking over $640,000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits stolen from Ohio recipients.

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Agents allege Hot Spot Convenience 2 and its principal operator, 52-year-old Raed Subhi Abu Mohammad, fraudulently obtained the federal Food and Nutrition Service permit number of a legitimate retailer. Mohammad, through Hot Spot Convenience 2, then used that fraudulent account to conduct unauthorized transactions on compromised Ohio EBT cards between March 1, 2024, and Jan. 14, 2025.

SNAP benefits in Ohio are issued to recipients through the Ohio Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) Card. OIU, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and local law enforcement agencies, has received numerous reports of stolen benefits, often due to “skimmers” that capture card numbers and PINs from point-of-sale terminals. This stolen information is then used in fraudulent transactions, typically depleting the entire balance. Notably, nearly all stolen EBT card data is ultimately used by fraudulent retailers outside of Ohio.

OIU agents reviewed SNAP recipient complaints and conducted an analysis of out-of-state Ohio EBT card usage. The investigation uncovered a Brooklyn, NY retailer who conducted nearly 3,000 fraudulent transactions using stolen Ohio EBT card numbers between March 2024 and January 2025.

Those transactions included:

2,823 separate fraudulent transactions.

More than $260,000 in SNAP benefits were stolen from Cuyahoga County victims.

More than $643,000 in SNAP benefits were stolen from Ohio recipients in total.

Agents confirmed that these were all fraudulent transactions and interviewed numerous SNAP recipients who had never traveled to New York. Most transactions occurred between midnight and 4 a.m. and included as many as 12 consecutive transactions on the same stolen EBT card account to fraudulently deplete the entire balance. During December 2024 alone, Mohammad was responsible for nearly $240,000 in losses to Ohio SNAP recipients. During the investigation, agents determined that the illegal proceeds were immediately liquidated through a combination of large cash withdrawals and wire transfers.

As a result of the investigation, a Cuyahoga County grand jury handed down an indictment against Mohammad and Hot Spot Convenience 2 on the following charges:

Illegal Use of SNAP Benefits

Telecommunications Fraud

Aggravated Theft

Money Laundering

Mohammad was arrested on June 4 by the New York City Police Department. Mohammad will be extradited to Ohio, at which time an arraignment date will be set in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

“We hope this case serves as a reminder that the Ohio Investigative Unit will pursue anyone, anywhere when they victimize our most vulnerable population,” said OIU Senior Enforcement Commander Greg Croft. “We have a duty to protect the citizens of the State of Ohio and the integrity of Ohio’s EBT program, regardless of where these bad actors operate from.”

Agents were assisted in the investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, Food and Nutrition Services Office of Retailer Operations and Compliance, and the U.S. Secret Service.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has recently implemented specific changes to address this type of SNAP benefit fraud by automatically locking Ohio EBT cards for out-of-state usage.

"Nationally, we are seeing an increase in food assistance fraud, and criminals from other states and online continue to prey on vulnerable Ohioans who rely on SNAP to feed their families," said Matt Damschroder, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. "ODJFS has implemented a number of security enhancements designed to block the highest-risk transactions, deter criminals, and reduce fraud, ultimately safeguarding taxpayer dollars. The best defense is awareness. Ohioans can protect themselves by choosing hard-to-guess PINs, changing their PIN frequently, and managing their benefits using the card lock feature through ConnectEBT."

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To report any suspicious or unauthorized transactions, please visit the ODJFS website.

OIU encourages the public to report any suspected SNAP violations, such as trafficking, retailers who fraudulently accept benefits, or others who illegally acquire and misuse SNAP benefits.

To report SNAP violations in Ohio, please visit the OIU website.

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