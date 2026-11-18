We’ve endured days of outages across numerous platforms. The banking app went down, Apple Pay was disrupted, and Microsoft Outlook was battered like Bismarck. Are we under attack? The Trump administration’s initial handling of the situation was a bit sloppy, but Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is with President Trump in the Philippines, and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), who will soon chair the Senate Intelligence Committee, clarified that this wasn’t a cyberattack and that companies using AI to fix and modify their systems might be at fault.

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Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Mark Warner (D-VA) suggested Tuesday that a recent series of technology outages could be linked to efforts to patch security vulnerabilities uncovered by AI tools, rather than a direct cyberattack. “When you race to patch these exploits, you force a series of patches into a system that's not prepared to simultaneously patch potentially dozens of potential exploit positions all at once,” Warner said. “That to me is the most logical, rational explanation.” — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 18, 2026

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton just ruled out a cyber attack or state-sponsored plot behind the outages, blaming system patching and legacy vulnerabilities instead. "This is not a cyber attack, and this is not a coordinated effort by a nation state. We've looked very closely." Clayton says a major PHP patch about 10 days ago exposed a legacy vulnerability and is the catalyst for what's being seen. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 17, 2026

.@SecRubio: "We have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other... We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors." https://t.co/RjaeNBsVyk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2026

Whatever the case, in these times there should also be a cybersecurity czar, and we don’t have one. We haven’t had one in 22 months, a fact Fox News’ Laura Ingraham learned last night and was absolutely gobsmacked by. That’s on the GOP Senate leadership. Nick Anderson has been the acting Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Michael LoSapio has been nominated to officially helm the agency. Sean Plankey was the initial nominee but withdrew in April when it became clear GOP senators would make a hash of it.

🚨 WTF? Even Fox's Laura Ingraham says she "SCREAMED ON THE PHONE" when she found out America's cyber defense agency has gone 22 months with NO CONFIRMED DIRECTOR. Her guest, Rachel Bovard, put it bluntly. There's no filibuster anymore, so there was NO REASON for Senate Republicans to sit on this nomination. "It's a failure of leadership." Our entire economy runs online now: banks, payments, the cloud. If one cloud provider goes down, she says, you get mass chaos in the financial system. Senate Republicans, stay in town and do your jobs. Confirm a CISA director THIS WEEK. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 18, 2026





Under Biden, CISA was used to pressure social media companies to censor COVID-related content.

🚨 BOOM: Sen. Eric Schmitt just reminded everyone what CISA was REALLY doing under Biden. Laura Ingraham asked why America's cyber defense agency still has NO CONFIRMED DIRECTOR after 22 months. Schmitt filed Missouri v. Biden, the big censorship lawsuit. He says CISA was right in the middle of PRESSURING BIG TECH TO CENSOR SPEECH about COVID and elections. His point: "We should have a director, but we better get it right." An agency built to protect our networks got turned into a censorship shop. Never again. Confirm someone who'll do the actual job. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 18, 2026

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