Voters in Minnesota were hit with another $1 billion in property tax increases, thanks to the Democrat trifecta in state government. For some, like Meyer Belkin, that means a 31 percent property tax hike on his Minneapolis home.

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"I just want to be sick," he said of the increase. "It's not fair. What's coming next year, right?"

Mark Haveman, with the Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence, said that steeper hikes are possible as homeowners offset the costs of declining commercial property values, unfunded state mandates, and growing local governments.

"Local governments can do a lot more, in my opinion," Haveman said, to address the hikes. "They can — the levy is called the tax of last resort for a reason."

ABC5 notes that Meyer Belkin is not sure he can afford to stay. "No, I literally have an appointment with a realtor this week," Belkin said.

🚨 WATCH: Minnesota homeowners are being priced out of their homes from yet another massive property tax hike.



This is the fourth consecutive year of nearly $1 BILLION in annual increases.



And Minnesota just elected another Democrat trifecta. Which is how this trend started. pic.twitter.com/zZP5H6Crbv — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 17, 2026

Sympathy is limited. Voting Democrats out of office was a good first step to ending the increases.

I’m told this homeowner is a hardcore Democrat, by the way.



Now they are going to sell their house.



Just please, for the love of God… Don’t move to a red state and bring your horrible voting habits with you. https://t.co/Hq1XgKf1SL — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 17, 2026

That's the problem. Democrat voters mess up their states, then move to red states and vote blue again.

Democrats don't think taxes apply to affordability.

As a Realtor, can confirm that all my conversations are people trying to get out from under this. https://t.co/9DY9qEinD9 — basedegenerate (@basedegenerate) November 17, 2026

You'll own nothing.

My Lake Nokomis property tax was less than $800 per year in 1996 (still high for the time) it’s now $8,400.



Minneapolis voted in a fiscally incompetent DSA and Communist city council who doesn’t believe in private property and who don’t give a s**t about property owners. https://t.co/6jMHj4HOTl — Butch McFearson, Minnesota Mutt, Anorexia Survivor (@Butch_McFearson) November 17, 2026

You get the government you vote for.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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