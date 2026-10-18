DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Driver Not Charged After Pickup Plows Into Wichita Soccer Field, Killing 2, Wounding 10

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 18, 2026 5:00 PM
Advertisement
Driver Not Charged After Pickup Plows Into Wichita Soccer Field, Killing 2, Wounding 10
Townhall Media

[Editor's note: This story contains video showing moments before a truck plowed into pedestrians]

The suspected driver who killed two people and wounded 10 others after driving a truck through a soccer field in Wichita, Kansas, is being released with no charges, according to the Wichita Police Department. 

Advertisement

The driver, identified as a 34-year-old woman, hit and killed two people, 6-year-old Adrian Cole and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer, both of McPherson, Kansas, on Saturday at 3:25 PM with a truck. Police haven't identified the driver yet. 

The driver allegedly injured a 5-year-old girl; a 5-year-old boy; two 8-year-old boys; a 9-year-old girl; a 28-year-old woman; a 32-year-old man; a 59-year-old woman; a 65-year-old woman; and a 68-year-old man.

Recommended
Obama's Comments on the Ilhan Omar Situation Are Absolutely Insane Joe Chalfant We Know What Tipped Off the Feds About Ilhan Omar's Alleged Immigration Fraud Matt Vespa
Advertisement

A video of the soccer match shows moments before the truck hit multiple people.


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | KANSAS | LAW AND ORDER | MENTAL HEALTH | SPORTS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Obama's Comments on the Ilhan Omar Situation Are Absolutely Insane

Obama's Comments on the Ilhan Omar Situation Are Absolutely Insane

Joe Chalfant
We Know What Tipped Off the Feds About Ilhan Omar's Alleged Immigration Fraud

We Know What Tipped Off the Feds About Ilhan Omar's Alleged Immigration Fraud

Matt Vespa
There’s a Reason Black Voters in Detroit Don’t Like Abdul

There’s a Reason Black Voters in Detroit Don’t Like Abdul

Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos