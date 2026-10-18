Driver Not Charged After Pickup Plows Into Wichita Soccer Field, Killing 2, Wounding 10

[Editor's note: This story contains video showing moments before a truck plowed into pedestrians]

The suspected driver who killed two people and wounded 10 others after driving a truck through a soccer field in Wichita, Kansas, is being released with no charges, according to the Wichita Police Department.

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The driver, identified as a 34-year-old woman, hit and killed two people, 6-year-old Adrian Cole and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer, both of McPherson, Kansas, on Saturday at 3:25 PM with a truck. Police haven't identified the driver yet.

The driver allegedly injured a 5-year-old girl; a 5-year-old boy; two 8-year-old boys; a 9-year-old girl; a 28-year-old woman; a 32-year-old man; a 59-year-old woman; a 65-year-old woman; and a 68-year-old man.

TWO KILLED, 10 INJURED AFTER PICKUP DRIVES ONTO SOCCER FIELDS AT STRYKER SPORTS COMPLEX WICHITA, Kan. — The Wichita Police Department is investigating a crash that killed two people, including a 6-year-old boy, and injured 10 others Saturday afternoon after a pickup truck drove onto soccer fields at Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, Sedgwick County 911 received multiple calls reporting that a vehicle had driven onto soccer fields at Stryker Sports Complex, 2999 N. Greenwich Road, striking several people. The preliminary investigation indicates a Chevrolet pickup driven by a 34-year-old woman was parked in a parking space near the soccer fields before it drove onto one of the fields, striking multiple children and adults. Two juveniles, both children of the driver, were inside the pickup at the time of the crash. The driver also had another child who was playing soccer on another field at the complex. Emergency personnel responded and immediately began providing medical care to those injured. Despite lifesaving efforts, two people died at the scene. They have been identified as 6-year-old Adrian Cole and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer, both of McPherson, Kansas. The two victims were not related. Ten people injured in the crash were transported to Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center with injuries described as noncritical. An additional 61-year-old woman was transported after experiencing medical complications unrelated to traumatic injuries, bringing the total number of people transported to local hospitals to 11. The ages and genders of the 10 people injured in the crash are: A 5-year-old girl A 5-year-old boy Two 8-year-old boys A 9-year-old girl A 28-year-old woman A 32-year-old man A 59-year-old woman A 65-year-old woman A 68-year-old man Investigators interviewed more than 30 witnesses to the incident, including the two juveniles who were inside the pickup at the time of the crash, before interviewing the driver. Following the interviews, investigators consulted with the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office. The 34-year-old driver was subsequently released pending the results of toxicology testing and a mechanical examination of the vehicle. No charges have been filed at this time, and investigators continue working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan expressed his condolences to the families, and everyone affected by the tragedy. "Our hearts are with the families of Adrian and Nicholas as they face an unimaginable loss. What should have been a day of children playing soccer and families spending time together ended in tragedy," Sullivan said. "We are also thinking about those who were injured, their loved ones and everyone who witnessed what happened. We know this tragedy has affected many people throughout our community, and we want those families to know they are not alone. Our officers and investigators will continue working to understand exactly what happened." The Wichita Police Department also extends its sincere appreciation to the community members who immediately stepped forward to help those injured before emergency crews arrived. During an incredibly difficult situation, their willingness to help others demonstrated the compassion and care within our community. Responding agencies included the Wichita Police Department, Wichita Fire Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Sedgwick County EMS and Bel Aire Police Department. Mental Health and Community Support Resources We recognize that a tragedy like this can have a lasting emotional impact on the families involved, those who witnessed the incident, first responders and others throughout our community. We encourage anyone who may be struggling with what happened to reach out for support. Mental health services are available through Sedgwick County COMCARE. Anyone needing emotional support can also call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, to speak with a trained crisis counselor and receive information about available resources. The Wichita Police Department's investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact WPD investigators at 316-268-4407. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. Case number: 26C200415 — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) October 18, 2026

A video of the soccer match shows moments before the truck hit multiple people.

Video shows the moments before a woman driving a truck plowed through a soccer game at Stryker Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon. Police say a 6-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were killed in the crash. 🎥 Jaime Núñez Link in bio. #KAKEnews https://t.co/rRouA6h7oj — KAKE News (@KAKEnews) October 18, 2026





🚨🇺🇸 UPDATE: A woman reportedly REVVED HER ENGINE before MOWING DOWN people on a youth soccer field in Kansas The 34-year-old female killed a 6-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, who were pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple others were transported to hospitals. Even more shocking is that 2 CHILDREN were in the truck when it happened! Said one witness: “The driver never slowed down… The driver plowed through everybody!" Kids aren’t safe ANYWHERE these days. WTF!! Source: The Wichita Eagle / Writer: Marie https://t.co/xmKt8PvAV2 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 18, 2026

UPDATE: Wichita PD say the 34 y/o suspect in the deadly soccer field crash has been released pending the results of toxicology testing and a mechanical examination of the truck. The victims have been ID’d as 6 y/o Adrian Cole and 35 y/o Nicholas Schafer, both of McPherson. @kmbc — Eric Graves (@EricGravesKMBC) October 18, 2026

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