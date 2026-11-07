What Stephen Miller's Former Political Science Professor Said About Him Was Remarkable

This is a crazy interview. It happened in January, but it was prescient, to say the least. It was after we raided Caracas and captured Nicolas Maduro. WXXI News had Hein Goemans, a political science professor from the University of Rochester, to discuss a slew of issues, and Stephen Miller was one of them. Gomans, who was then a professor at Duke University, taught Miller.

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In 2003, he asked Miller what he wanted to be when he grew up. Miller's response was wild: he wanted to serve as a top aide in the White House, maybe the number two guy. He named Donald Trump as president during these discussions.

In 2003, Stephen Miller told his professor his ideal future job would be working in the White House under Donald Trump. "I said [in 2003], who would be the president? And he said, 'Donald Trump maybe.' The guy is very smart." Today, Miller was named White House Chief of Staff. https://t.co/2bauI6d8lw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 6, 2026

“The guy is very smart,” Goemans said of his former student. And he has a long-term vision. Evan Dawson, host of the program Connections, where this was said, was aghast. Goemans later said that Miller was an excellent student.

On Friday, Miller assumed the role of White House chief of staff from outgoing Susie Wiles.

BREAKING: President Trump announces he's replacing WH Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with WH Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller beginning Monday. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 6, 2026

Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff. Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First. More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will. — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) November 6, 2026

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