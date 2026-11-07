DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

What Stephen Miller's Former Political Science Professor Said About Him Was Remarkable

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 07, 2026 6:55 AM
Advertisement
What Stephen Miller's Former Political Science Professor Said About Him Was Remarkable
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This is a crazy interview. It happened in January, but it was prescient, to say the least. It was after we raided Caracas and captured Nicolas Maduro. WXXI News had Hein Goemans, a political science professor from the University of Rochester, to discuss a slew of issues, and Stephen Miller was one of them. Gomans, who was then a professor at Duke University, taught Miller. 

Advertisement

In 2003, he asked Miller what he wanted to be when he grew up. Miller's response was wild: he wanted to serve as a top aide in the White House, maybe the number two guy. He named Donald Trump as president during these discussions.

“The guy is very smart,” Goemans said of his former student. And he has a long-term vision. Evan Dawson, host of the program Connections, where this was said, was aghast. Goemans later said that Miller was an excellent student. 

On Friday, Miller assumed the role of White House chief of staff from outgoing Susie Wiles. 

Recommended
Why Stephen Miller Replaced Susie Wiles As White House Chief of Staff Matt Vespa Democrats Promised Affordability. Wall Street Just Got the Bill. Larry O'Connor
Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ACADEMIA | DONALD TRUMP | STEPHEN MILLER | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Why Stephen Miller Replaced Susie Wiles As White House Chief of Staff

Why Stephen Miller Replaced Susie Wiles As White House Chief of Staff

Matt Vespa
Democrats Promised Affordability. Wall Street Just Got the Bill.

Democrats Promised Affordability. Wall Street Just Got the Bill.

Larry O'Connor
A Missing Memory Card Could Chip Away at GA Dem's New House Majority

A Missing Memory Card Could Chip Away at GA Dem's New House Majority

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos