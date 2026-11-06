Trump Announces a New White House Chief of Staff

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was widely seen as the administration's rudder. She kept the president’s agenda on track, serving as a steady hand who ran a smooth operation, in stark contrast to the chaos of the first Trump presidency, a carousel of incompetence and backstabbing. Rumors that Wiles could be on her way out were dismissed by the president and his top aides, but after the disastrous 2026 midterms, it looks like the president is making a change.

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Next week, Ms. Wiles will be out, and Mr. Miller will step in.

Trump: Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. https://t.co/QHdmu62J6j — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 6, 2026

BREAKING: President Trump announces he's replacing WH Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with WH Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller beginning Monday. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 6, 2026

I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Ms. Wiles later posted this afternoon that today was officially her last day:

Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff. Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First. More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will.

Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff. Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First. More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will. — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) November 6, 2026

We'll keep you updated.

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