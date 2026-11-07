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James Clyburn: I'd Support Expelling Haley Stevens from the Dem Caucus

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 07, 2026 6:30 AM
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James Clyburn: I'd Support Expelling Haley Stevens from the Dem Caucus
Democratic National Convention via AP

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) found himself in an awkward position during the final days of the Michigan Senate race: Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed were at each other’s throats again. They were scheduled to appear together at his campaign event the Sunday before Election Day, but Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers. 

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Stevens has reaped a whirlwind of rage, with many saying her career is over. Will she be expelled from the caucus? Anything is possible when the new session is called to order, and Clyburn admitted that if a vote came up to boot her, he’d support it (via Mediaite):

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) revealed to Politico’s Dasha Burns that he’d support a motion to expel Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) from the caucus.

Stevens stunned the nation less than 48 hours before the midterm elections when she announced her endorsement of Mike Rogers (R) for Senate.

That endorsement after failed attempts to pressure Abdul El-Sayed — the Democratic candidate — to walk back his previous criticisms of Israel.

[…]

On Friday’s episode of The Conversation with Dasha Burns, the host asked Clyburn how he felt about House Democrats considering expelling Stevens. Clyburn, who previously mentored Stevens, was all for it, leaving Burns stunned.

“Wow,” she replied. “Why is that?”

Clyburn explained:

Because I think that it’s the kind of thing that puts the people of our party above the politics that were practiced up in Michigan. That’s a classic example of putting people over politics. The politics of it that took place up there in Michigan cannot be ignored, and if it’s having a negative impact on the people in our party, then I’m all for the putting the people in our party over the politics of Michigan.

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It’s absurd. All El-Sayed had to do essentially was denounce antisemitism, and Stevens likely would’ve endorsed him. It’s not hard to see why she did what she did. In fact, most sensible people who aren’t Trump-deranged would agree. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
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