Why This House Dem Is Unique in All the Wrong Ways

It’s as American as apple pie, right? This House Democrat’s story is American, though maybe not for the best reasons; it’s unique, for sure. Rep.-elect LaKesha Womack won in North Carolina’s 14th district, but she needs to go to court on November 10 because she got arrested for stealing a car in 2019 (via NY Post):

This candidate was - look this up - charged with stealing a car during the election.

Fresh off her surprise win in Tuesday’s midterm election, North Carolina Democrat LaKesha Womack is set to appear in court next week on a felony car theft charge.

Womack, one of more than 40 Democrats who flipped Republican-held House seats in the blue wave election, defeated GOP Rep. Tim Moore in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District — just weeks after being served the felony summons at a campaign event.

The newly-elected congresswoman’s court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 10.

It’s unclear if the criminal case will delay Womack from being sworn in to Congress on Jan. 3.

Womack is accused of failing to return a rental car — valued at about $20,000 — in 2019.

A criminal summons was issued against her in January 2020 but was returned unserved the following month, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The summons was eventually served to Womack on Oct. 11, at one of her campaign events in Polk County.